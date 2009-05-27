Slaying of student's twin touches on UB

Tragedy has again struck the University at Buffalo community with the shooting death of the twin brother of a student from the Bronx.

Jesse Garnett, 21, was killed Monday night in an Amherst apartment complex. He shared a Lisbon Avenue residence with his twin brother, Richard, a psychology major.

Two weeks ago, Javon R. Jackson, another Lisbon Avenue resident from the Bronx, was fatally shot just hours after receiving his engineering degree while out celebrating on Main Street in University Heights.

"We're providing support and consolation to Richard," said John DellaContrada, UB spokesman. "We've been with him most of the day providing emotional support."

Jesse Garnett was not a UB student, DellaContrada said, adding that why he had moved here from New York City was not known.

Amherst police said late Tuesday they had intensified their search for Andre Ridgeway, the 24-year-old Buffalo man described as a "person of interest" in the shooting at the Allenhurst Apartments.

Ridgeway, according to Amherst Detective Capt. Enzio G. Villalta, is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him but call police at 689-1333.

Garnett was shot several times at about 9:30 p.m. in front of a woman and her 2-year-old son, who were not harmed, according to Amherst Assistant Police Chief Timothy Green.

Garnett was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

"The people know each other to some extent," Green said. "It's not a random act. I don't think the town is any more dangerous than it was yesterday."

Asked whether the killing was drug-related, Green told reporters, "We're not aware of anything like that."

Green also declined to comment on whether police believe a lover's triangle could have sparked the shooting.

Amherst police, he said, were working with Buffalo police and other law enforcement agencies to find Ridgeway.

The shooting occurred in a two-story apartment building on Yale Avenue, east of Niagara Falls Boulevard and about halfway between Kenmore Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

Mark Eyrick, vice president of property management for M.J. Peterson Corp., which operates the 316-unit apartment complex, said the company has made strides in recent years to improve the safety of the neighborhood.

"There's been a dramatic decrease in the number of police calls," Eyrick said. "We're paying a lot closer attention to our application process in ensuring an improved quality of tenants."

As for the murder of the 23-year-old Jackson, Buffalo homicide investigators said Tuesday that no arrests had been made.

