Elements One ingredient, one dish

It's one of the most recognizable bottles in the liquor store, but the taste is unique.

Chambord, its orblike bottle designed to evoke the richness of the French kings, delivers intense berry flavors in a syrupy liqueur. It's noted for its uses in the kitchen, especially with desserts.

Drizzle Chambord over ice cream if you're not that ambitious. Mix with champagne for a rival to the classic Kir Royale cocktail, or slip a dram into hot chocolate for a luxurious drink.

The adept can use it to flavor a berry souffle or sorbet. Or, enjoy a small glass by itself. Its 33 proof alcohol content makes it unlikely to cause tipsiness.

*Berrypalooza: Handpicked black raspberries are infused with barrel-aged Cognac, then bolstered with currants, blackberries and red raspberries to develop the liqueur's flavor profile.

*Hint of spice: The manufacturer says the liqueur includes cinnamon, ginger and vanilla, but it's hard to tell by sipping the thick cordial.

We're using Chambord here to amplify the deliciousness of fresh local strawberries, making this fresh fruit favorite royalty among milkshakes.

***

Maximum Strawberry Milkshakes

1 pint strawberry ice cream

1 quart strawberries, sliced

1 tablespoon Chambord liqueur

1 cup cold milk

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

Slice strawberries, except two saved for garnish. Toss sliced berries with Chambord and sugar, and let macerate for an hour. Put milk, lemon juice, salt, sliced berries and collected juice into a blender. Blend for about 10 seconds. Add ice cream and whir until smooth and flecked with red, 30 to 60 seconds. Garnish with whole berries and serve in chilled glasses.

Serves 2.

e-mail: agalarneau@buffnews.com

ON THE WEB: To watch a video of this dish being prepared, go to buffalonews.com.