Interleague opens tonight

I love interleague rivalry games. I don't love another Tigers-Rockies series. But while we're getting that this weekend, let's focus on the good ones that open tonight: Phillies-Yankees, Mets-Red Sox, Indians-Reds, Marlins-Rays, Rangers-Astros, Royals-Cardinals, Angels-Dodgers.

Between those games, the Red Wings-Hawks and Cavs-Magic, I would have an active remote if I'm home tonight. I'm at Coca-Cola Field for game two of the Clippers-Bisons series. Keep it here for more info on that as we approach the 7 p.m. first pitch.

---Mike Harrington