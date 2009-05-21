Teacher spared jail on DWI plea

A Tonawanda Middle School science teacher was spared a jail term Wednesday on his latest conviction for driving while impaired.

Senior Erie County Judge Michael L. D'Amico placed Walter J. Dudek, 45, of Kenmore, on probation for the next three years, ordered him to attend a DWI victim-impact session and fined him $880 on his Feb. 23 guilty plea to driving while impaired by drugs and other charges.

He was arrested by City of Tonawanda police just before noon April 3, 2008, after he drove off the school grounds and school officials alerted authorities.

The teacher was stopped at Niagara and Hinds streets following a brief chase and was found with marijuana in his vehicle, police reported. At the time, he was driving with a suspended license because of an October 2007 conviction for driving while impaired by alcohol in Genesee County, Erie County prosecutor Bethany A. Solek said.

In the latest case, Dudek pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as a drug possession count and speeding in a school zone, Solek said.

Dudek is still drawing a paycheck as a tenured teacher and awaiting school disciplinary charges. He could have been jailed for up to a year on the charges included in his plea, court officials said.

D'Amico revoked Dudek's driver's license for another six months and said Dudek can legally drive again after that if an ignition device is installed in his vehicle that will prevent it from starting if Dudek has taken alcohol or drugs.

e-mail: mgryta@buffnews.com