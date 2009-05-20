Thomas H. Harmon, who helped countless numbers of homeless in Buffalo as the former executive director of the Friends of the Night People, died Monday in St. John Baptist Hospice Buffalo House after a brief illness. He was 67.

Born in Tennessee, Mr. Harmon moved to the Buffalo area with his family as a child.

He graduated from Canisius College in 1963 and the University at Buffalo Law School in 1966 but decided the legal field was corrupt and never practiced law.

Mr. Harmon worked as a grant writer for not-for-profit agencies but battled alcoholism and spent a few years homeless himself.

He was open about his problems and the experience of hitting bottom in the late 1970s.

"I had the clothes on my back. I had a broken pocket watch and 42 cents," Harmon told The Buffalo News in 1990. "No place to live, destitute of friends. I had no faith; I'll never forget it. I was the sickest I'd ever been in my life. Nasty looking."

When he got sober, he used his own experience to help others.

From 1987 until the early 1990s, he served as executive director of the soup kitchen and drop-in center on Hudson Street, logging long hours and throwing open the doors to the soup kitchen to take in homeless who were unable to find shelter elsewhere.

Mr. Harmon was named one of the Citizens of the Year for 1988 by The News.

"He wanted to steer people from that hopeless, helpless feeling," said his sister Moira Moldenhauer. "He knew that was his mission, to make that happen for people."

Even when Mr. Harmon left his job as executive director and returned to grant writing, he continued to help those struggling with alcoholism.

"He stayed very active in helping others achieve and maintain sobriety, and that was his life's mission," his sister said. "He helped many, many people achieve that."

Besides his sister Moira, Mr. Harmon is survived by four other sisters, Mary Eberl, Regina Gentry, Elizabeth Tauriello and Monica O'Neill, and two brothers, William and Robert.

Services will be private.

-- Jay Rey