This Day in Buffalo Sports History: Through the fog

May 20, 1975-- Few who were around to see it will ever forget Game Three of the Stanley Cup Finals of 1975. It was the first Finals game ever played in Buffalo, and it was a must win for the Sabres. They trailed, 2-0, in the series after a pair of losses in Philadelphia.

In the game, Jim Lorentz knocked a bat out of the air that was distracting the players, thus earned the nickname of "Batman" for a while. And it was so hot that the Aud was filled with fog. Players had to take frequent breaks to skate around the ice and get the fog lifted.

Rene Robert scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Sabres the 5-4 win.

If you want to see how it looked, click on this link -- that's the late Tug McGraw with the commentary:

--- Budd Bailey