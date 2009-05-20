NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Child porn possession results in prison term

LOCKPORT -- Two to four years in state prison was the sentence from Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza on Tuesday for a man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Thomas E. Stout, 25, of Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, was found to have the porn on his home computer during a visit from his probation officer Oct. 18. Stout was on probation for a felony driving while intoxicated charge, but he also had a misdemeanor child porn conviction on his record from 2006.

-----

>Fourth drug felony draws 8-year sentence

LOCKPORT -- Rodney L. Banks, convicted of a drug felony for the fourth time since 1997, was sentenced to eight years in state prison Tuesday by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza.

Banks, 31, of Gooding Street, was convicted by a jury Aug. 22 of third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police found cocaine and marijuana when they raided the home he shared with Christina M. Dent, 24, of Oct. 12, 2007. Dent later pleaded guilty, and Sperrazza said Tuesday she will send Dent to prison, too.

Banks protested his innocence during Tuesday's sentencing, which followed Sperrazza's rejection of a defense motion for a new trial. Attorney Loren D. Lobban said the lawyer who represented Banks at the trial should have called Dent as a witness.

Banks has another set of drug charges pending.

-----

>Two drug dealers get terms behind bars

LOCKPORT -- Two drug dealers were sent behind bars in court action here Tuesday. Both had pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. sentenced Antoine D. Hudson to 18 months in state prison. Hudson, 28, of Pierce Avenue, Niagara Falls, sold crack cocaine June 10 and 16 last year in the Town of Niagara.

Benito P. Medina, 25, of Comstock Avenue, Buffalo, drew a one-year county jail sentence from Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. Medina sold cocaine to an undercover police agent Feb. 6, 2008, in Niagara Falls.

-----

>Plea of not guilty entered on drug counts

LOCKPORT -- A Prospect Street man was arraigned Tuesday in Niagara County Court on charges of selling heroin twice in the City of Lockport last year.

William C. Richter, 31, pleaded not guilty to two counts each of third-degree sale and possession of a controlled substance. The drug deals with a police informant allegedly occurred Aug. 5 and Oct. 8.

-----

>DWI case brings sentence of one year in jail

LOCKPORT -- Floyd C. Crittenden, 26, of Packard Court, Niagara Falls, was sentenced Tuesday by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III to a year in the county jail.

Crittenden pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation in the wake of his March 11, 2008, arrest. A Niagara Falls policeman found him asleep behind the wheel of a car whose engine was running.

In another DWI case before Murphy on Tuesday, Vincent C. Perri, 45, of Donna Drive, Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with felony DWI and failure to keep right. Perri was pulled over in the Town of Niagara on Dec. 18.

-----

>Guilty plea to assault brings six-month term

LOCKPORT -- Although it remains unclear exactly what he did, a Lockport man was sentenced Tuesday in Niagara County Court to six months in jail and a concurrent five years' probation for second-degree assault.

Axel E. Antongiorgi, 22, of Van Buren Street, did plead guilty to second-degree assault for his role in an Aug. 12, 2008, attack on Luis D. Orona, 34, of Glendale Drive. Assistant District Attorney Brian D. Seaman charged that witnesses said Antongiorgi struck Orona in the head with a brick. He denied that, and defense attorney David C. Douglas said he thought Antongiorgi kicked Orona in the head when the victim was down.

Antongiorgi became involved when he came upon a fight between Orona and Jose Molina-Roman, 29, who also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for stabbing Orona with a piece of broken glass. Molina-Roman is awaiting sentencing.