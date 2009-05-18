Tundra talks tough, but T-Mobile phones are splashier

For some people, a phone is just a phone. They don't need e-mail, a Web browser or a camera. They just want to make a call. And the last thing they want to worry about is what will happen to a phone that's dropped or gets splashed with a little coffee.

With the Motorola Tundra, you get a "rugged" phone that not only does a very nice job with the basics, but also absorbs the stresses of everyday living. It comes with the extras (such as a decent 2-megapixel camera), if you want them.

T-Mobile's lineup is starting to sparkle, but some of the company's models could use more luster. The products include the T-Mobile G1, also known as the Google phone; Samsung Memoir, the nation's first 8-megapixel camera phone; and the refreshed BlackBerry Curve 8900, the lightest full-Qwerty BlackBerry available.

Let me elaborate on these three phones:

*Tundra

Price: $199

Contract: Two years

Availability: Only at AT&T Wireless.

What I like: The keys are big and firm. "It was designed for people wearing gloves," said Kristie Lundgren, a product manager for Motorola Inc. They also are slightly raised, making it easier to dial without looking at the keypad.

Also the sound quality is excellent, thanks to a noise-suppression technology Motorola calls CrystalTalk Plus. In test calls with friends and family from busy, traffic-filled streets and chatty coffee shops, I was heard clearly. The people I called were impressed.

The Tundra is comfortable to hold, thanks to its rubberized exterior. That tough hide means you don't need a case, either.

The primary market for the Tundra is businesses that work mainly outdoors, such as construction orlandscaping. It has push-to-talk features and it can be programmed to prevent employees from using certain applications (such as the Web browser) or to call only numbers from an approved phone book -- no phoning home on company time.

Bottom line: I think consumers, too, will like the benefits of using a rugged phone. You can make a call in the rain (but don't purposely submerge it underwater) and not worry when a toddler tosses the phone across the kitchen. It's a tough phone that works well. Sometimes, that's all one needs.

*Samsung

Memoir

Price: $250

Contract: Two years.

Availability: At T-Mobile stores.

What I like: Few phones offer resolutions comparable to a point-and-shoot camera. The 8-megapixel Memoir does, and it even looks like a camera.

The phone is controlled via touch screen, but the camera can be activated by pressing the shutter button -- then point and shoot. It couldn't be easier to capture spontaneous fun. For more shooting choices, tap the screen. Options include digital zoom, a flash, brightness adjustments, a timer, five shooting modes and a video recorder.

Some of my shots were very good, while others were so-so. The camera has shutter lag issues, like most digital cameras. The lag here is slightly worse but acceptable in daylight or with good interior lighting -- particularly for a phone. The flash helps in lower light.

Bottom line: As a camera phone, few are as good as this one. As a touch-screen phone, however, the Memoir lags the iPhone and the G1. The home screen on the Memoir allows you to move icons with the touch of a finger. It's a good feature reminiscent of the G1. Also, dialing by touch is simple.

But the touch screen is a pain when browsing the Web. Scrolling is an exercise in unintended clicks. I needed to use a firmer touch than I do on the iPhone, resulting in my clicking of links I had not intended to open.

Also, for some reason, sending photos from the phone via e-mail didn't work well. Some e-mails went through, most didn't. I was able to make prints on a Dell printer and send photos to a computer via a Bluetooth connection.

*BlackBerry

Curve 8900

Price: $199

Contract: Two years.

Availability: T-Mobile stores.

What I like: This is not the first BlackBerry Curve, but it is the cutest. The 8900 is like a Mini-Me to the excellent Bold, the best BlackBerry available.

The Curve 8900 would challenge the Bold if it ran on T-Mobile's new 3G network. (The Memoir does.) If you use a BlackBerry primarily for e-mail, you'll be fine on the slower Edge network. (A 3G BlackBerry will be available later this year, a T-Mobile spokesman said.)

I did download several applications using Edge, including the fine Slacker App for BlackBerry. I was worried it wouldn't work well on the slower network, but it did.

The 8900 does compensate with Wi-Fi, but let's hope it works better than it did in my house. My home network connected to the 8900 via Wi-Fi, but I couldn't open a Web page or application despite the phone showing a connection.

Bottom line: The 8900 is the smallest BlackBerry with a full keyboard. I had little trouble using the keys to send a message, but some people might find them cramped. If not for the slower network, this would be the second-best BlackBerry on the market -- maybe the best if you want a smaller phone.