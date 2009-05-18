Sister Mary Patricia Garrity, a longtime educator who served the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur for 79 years, died Saturday in the order's Marycrest Residence. She was 102.

Born Margaret Garrity in Lowell Mass., she earned a bachelor's degree from Canisius College and a master's degree from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College.

She became a teacher and principal, serving schools in four states. Locally, she taught at numerous schools, including Holy Spirit Elementary School, Annunciation Elementary School and Cardinal O'Hara High School. She also served as a teacher and principal at St. John the Baptist School in the Town of Tonawanda and St. Mary's School in Lockport. Many of her former students maintained contact with her over the decades.

In her retirement, scores of delighted donors received her personal thank-you notes penned in the distinctive Palmer Method handwriting.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the St. Mary Center Chapel, 241 Lafayette Ave.

