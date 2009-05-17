Family, friends describe dedicated fliers From small Iowa town, pilot persisted in decades-long quest, pursuing longtime dream of landing top spot in cockpit

From her modest home in southwest Iowa, Shirley Renslow tried all last week to avoid the news coverage that suggested her son might have done something very wrong in piloting Continental Connection Flight 3407 that fateful February night.

But, given the media barrage, she couldn't avoid them all.

"I believe my son did what he could do," she told The Buffalo News in an interview following three days of federal hearings in Washington into the possible causes of the fatal crash.

"He was loving, caring, understanding, and a loving father, husband and son," she said through her tears.

Family members, friends and colleagues painted a far different portrait of Marvin D. Renslow than the one presented at the National Transportation Safety Board hearings -- inattentive and distracted at key moments during his last flight. In interviews with The News and federal safety officials, people who knew or worked with the 47-year-old Renslow described him as detail-oriented, professional and consumed with learning all he could about aviation.

"It just doesn't sound like him. That's not the way he was," Jeff Linquist, a former roommate of the dead pilot and a friend since high school, said of the safety board hearings he followed from his Orlando, Fla., home.

Like Renslow, Linquist is a pilot, and the two shared hours in small planes above the corn fields of Iowa and orchards of Florida, where they lived together for several years before Renslow married. He described Renslow as a "by-the-books pilot."

"I guess they've got to put the blame somewhere. It's just too bad," he said after one of the hearings.

Does he feel Renslow was being scapegoated?

"Basically," Linquist replied. "But I guess the facts are going to fall where the facts are going to fall, and he's not here to defend himself, but what are you going to do?"

Renslow had been turned on to flying at age 5 during visits to his uncle, Paul Renslow, a pilot in California.

"Right from when he was little, he liked to fly," his mother said.

Renslow was raised in the small southwest Iowa town of Shenandoah, one-time home of the Everly Brothers and now boasting a population of 5,500. At Shenandoah Community High School, where he graduated in 1979, one former resident best remembered him as leading the high school band as drum major.

Sandy Hilding, the school principal, read off the entries in Renslow's 1979 yearbook: student body president, math contest, four sports, bands, National Honor Society, Spanish Club and appearances in two musicals, "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "The Sound of Music."

After high school, Renslow headed for the Orlando area.

Unlike many pilots, Renslow followed a series of twists along the professional path before his first job in an airline cockpit -- when he was in his 40s.

Most of his earlier jobs were tied to travel. After attending a travel school near Orlando, Renslow handled flight reservations for then-Piedmont Airlines. The job had perks, such as cheap travel that enabled him and his bride, Sandy, to honeymoon in Australia, friends say.

After US Airways took over Piedmont, Renslow moved to North Carolina, where, according to safety board documents, he enrolled in the aviation management program at Guilford Technical Community College in 1991. He also got his private pilot's license.

But Renslow did not graduate from the program when he left in 1994, the documents show. The reason was not clear; three instructors who taught at the school at the time had no recollection of him.

Renslow eventually got a job handling travel arrangements for corporate clients at American Express, which later transferred him to its Tampa, Fla., office. Records show gaps in his work resume, and those reasons remain unclear.

In Florida, he briefly worked as a reservations agent for Continental Airlines and then as a sales representative for Verizon Internet Solutions. A buyout by Verizon provided cash allowing him to enroll in the Gulfstream Academy of Aeronautics in Fort Lauderdale in 2003.

"You know I got started this -- little gig late in life," Renslow told his first officer just 27 minutes before the Continental plane crashed. "It's a second career for me basically because I was able to take that package with Verizon," he said of the buyout.

His performance at Gulfstream is uncertain; school officials did not return repeated calls to comment.

Renslow left the school eight months later with his first commercial flight job at Gulfstream International Airlines -- as first officer on short hops around Florida and the Caribbean. Money was tight, though, and he stocked shelves at the Publix supermarket in Land O' Lakes, not far from his home.

He got his big break when Colgan hired him as a first officer in the fall of 2004. He made the same low wages -- less than $20,000 -- as other first officers with the airline. But he moved up to pilot, based in Texas flying a plane carrying as many as 36 people. Last December, he passed a six-week course to pilot the bigger Q400 plane, which also took him to the crowded -- and in winter, more icy skies -- of the Northeast flying out of Newark, N.J.

In his private life, he was a family man, the father of a 18-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

He rarely drank alcohol -- a beer or two every couple of months -- and preferred Dr Pepper and sweetened tea, his wife told investigators. He followed sports, especially NASCAR, and loved reading newspapers.

The safety board hearings, though, seemed to portray a different sort of person.

Despite the straight and narrow personality others said he displayed in his private life, Renslow bragged to Shaw on the last flight of going to a steak restaurant where he had drunk "a mess load of beer."

More importantly, although people who flew with him depicted an attentive, professional pilot, the cockpit record of Flight 3407 showed that he ignored his instruments, became distracted and did the opposite of what should have been done when his craft stalled.

A key word popped up over and over again in safety board interviews with Colgan pilots and first officers: "learning."

First officers noted Renslow's inexperience with the Bombardier Q400: He had accumulated only 109 hours piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

Philip Comparetto, 23, and with the airline less than a year, told the safety board that Renslow was "constantly trying to learn as much as he could about [the] plane" and that Renslow said he was new to the craft, so Comparetto should "speak up" if there were any issues.

Robert Lantz Masters, 31, said Renslow had encouraged him to provide "any tips or hints he could learn from."

Brent Skillings, a Colgan first officer who had flown with Renslow two days before the fatal crash, described flying between Newark and Toronto and back and then from Newark to Buffalo. On the Toronto flights, the plane encountered ice.

Skillings "said the captain was well aware of icing protection systems," the safety board reported on its interview.

Skillings said Renslow's professionalism and airmanship were "never in doubt" and Renslow's skills made him an "obvious" pilot who did a "tremendous job."

