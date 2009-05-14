CTG optimistic about future CEO sees stimulus as an opportunity

Computer Task Group chief executive James Boldt sees a lot of similarities between the Buffalo information technology firm and concrete companies in the late 1930s.

Both were going through tough times as the economy struggled, but Boldt expects CTG, like the Depression Era concrete companies, to pull out faster because of massive spending by the federal government.

While the concrete firms relied on New Deal programs to build new roads, bridges and other public works, CTG is expecting a healthy shot of new business from the $19 billion in federal stimulus funds earmarked to start building a nationwide electronic medical records system.

That influx of federal dollars likely won't start flowing fully until next year, but when it does, Boldt thinks CTG, which has been working for years on electronic medical records, is in a good position to capture its fair share of the government-funded work.

"This is a significant opportunity. We believe it will drive our revenues in 2010 and beyond," Boldt said.

"We believe we'll be able to put as many electronic medical records people in the field as we can train," Boldt said Wednesday following CTG's annual shareholder's meeting. "The biggest problem, quite frankly, is that there aren't enough qualified people to do this."

Boldt has long believed that the health care industry will be a strong source of growth for CTG as the population ages and the demand for medical care increases, but the stimulus funds will give that sector an even bigger boost. Health care projects accounted for just 1 percent of CTG's revenues in 2005, but that figure swelled to 7 percent last year.

"We actually see that growth accelerating because of some of the money that's in the stimulus program," Boldt said.

That accelerated growth won't all come from medical records projects. CTG also is launching a new system later this year that it believes will help health insurers do a better job of detecting fraudulent claims by scouring a range of data bases for signs of trouble.

"The [insurers] are starting to get electronic copies of blood work," Boldt said. "We're beginning to use the electronic copies of the blood work that the [insurers] are receiving" to match the medications and other information in a consumers' blood with the claims they are making with their health insurance company.

In the interim, though, CTG will have to endure a difficult 2009, with revenues expected to drop by about 20 percent to $285 million from $353 million last year, and profits forecast to drop by 29 percent to around 35 cents per share, down from 49 cents in 2008. Still, Boldt notes that the lower profits this year still are on pace to be the second-highest in the last decade for CTG.

That trend already took hold during the first quarter, when CTG's revenues tumbled by 14 percent and its profits dipped by 7 percent as the economy slowed. The weakness is expected to be even more pronounced during the second quarter, with earnings forecast to drop by 38 percent to 8 cents per share, while revenues slide by 28 percent to $68 million.

"That's disappointing for us," Boldt said, noting that the projected drop in second-quarter earnings per share will be the first such decline for CTG since 2005. "We have two rough quarters to get through," before Boldt believes a turnaround will start to take hold in the fourth quarter.

