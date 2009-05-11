Village takes aim at tacky properties

East Aurora, which prides itself on being quaint and charming, is becoming sensitive to some pockets of neglect when it comes to commercial buildings.

In recent weeks, village officials have been taking note of chronic dilapidated conditions among roughly 15 buildings and keeping closer tabs on them through an itemized "hit list" of sorts, with Aurora Code Enforcement Officer William Kramer monitoring each of them regularly and reporting back to the Village Board each month.

"I think we already know what the bad buildings are," Mayor Clark W. Crook said. "Let's manage the issues we have now over the next six months and get a rhythm to what we have going."

Crook says the village isn't loaded with buildings in disrepair, that it's really a few that stubbornly linger for a long period of time in their run-down condition.

"Plus, we've got a lot of available real estate, with the economy and Main Street road work," he said. "That's the core of it . . . The real issue is we don't have an economic engine spurring economic development. We'll get renewed investment as Main Street gets completed, but it will take time."

Village officials are aiming to be tough, yet they also recognize that there's only so much they can do. And if no progress is made through code enforcement and deadlines to correct violations, the property owner can end up in Aurora Town Court -- which many say bogs the process down even more.

The village's focus runs from old, run-own buildings, to homes once housing businesses, to isolated residential properties, to a closed drugstore, to an old bowling alley posing safety concerns.

Crook asked Village Attorney Robert Pierce to study some creative options the village may be able to pursue to address the situation more effectively.

Village Administrator Kimberly Reichert said she is uncomfortable with the board publicly identifying the properties and their specific owners and addresses. Some property owners could be sick or have fallen on hard times, she said.

"How embarrassing," Reichert said. "It should be handled by a code enforcement officer."

