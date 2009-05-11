LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Free rabies clinic scheduled for May 27

A free rabies clinic will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. May 27 at the Brant Fire Company, 1231 Brant-Farnham Road.

Pets must be at least 3 months of age to receive a vaccination.

Proof of previous rabies vaccinations must be provided to receive a three-year certificate; otherwise a one-year certificate will be issued.

Dogs, cats and ferrets must be restrained with a leash or carried in a pet carrier.

No person shall be allowed to have more than three pets in line at the same time.

The event is sponsored by the Erie County Health Department in association with the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society and the Erie County SPCA.

For more information, contact Erie County Legislator Robert Reynolds' district office at 649-2640 or the county Health Department field office at 858-8128.

-----

>Applications being taken for youth jobs program

The Buffalo & Erie County Summer Youth Employment program is accepting applications. Job fairs will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Evans Town Hall, 8787 Erie Road, Angola, and at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Village of Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect Ave., Hamburg.

Applicants must be income eligible. For more information, contact Erie County Legislator Robert B. Reynolds at 649-2640.