Public service among top honors won by News

The Buffalo News has won three first-place awards in the New York Newspaper Publishers Association competition among the state's largest newspapers.

Reporters Mark Sommer, Michael Beebe, Peter Simon and Phil Fairbanks won the Distinguished Community Service award for coverage of the controversial suspension of McKinley High School senior Jayvonna Kincannon. Their articles led to two investigations and a report by a special investigator who concluded that the student's suspension was "excessive," the suspension process was flawed, and institutional reforms were needed.

The writers earlier received a first-place award in 2008 from the New York State Associated Press in Continuing News Coverage.

This is the fifth year in a row -- and the sixth in the last eight years -- that The News won in Distinguished Community Service.

"We always strive to do this kind of journalism, so it's gratifying to have it recognized on the state level again," said Editor Margaret M. Sullivan.

Deputy Editorial Page Editor Kevin Walter won in Distinguished Editorial Writing for a series on wrongful convictions that grew out of those involving the lengthy imprisonments of Anthony J. Capozzi and Lynn M. DeJac. The New York State Bar Association later created a commission to look at the causes of wrongful convictions and released a report in April.

Photographer Mark Mulville won first place in Distinguished Sports Photography for coverage of the Empire State Games.

The awards, given for newspapers with circulations of more than 175,000 during the 2007-08 judging period, were presented during an association ceremony Wednesday night in Albany.

Other winners in that circulation category were the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Newsday and the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.