On the Record / May 7, 2009

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, a retail mortgage provider, named Diane Palmeri a home mortgage consultant in its Williamsville office.

Cohen and Lombardo of counsel Maryann Saccomando Freedman was recently the keynote speaker at the Robert H. Jackson Center's award dinner for student essay winners on how Justice Jackson's life contributed to protecting the civil and human rights of others.

Gross Shuman Brizdle and Gilfillan attorney Howard B. Cohen presented "Direct Examination of a Party" at the New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers seminar recently at the University at Buffalo School of Law.

Aim NationaLease in Buffalo regional vice president Robert Penton was one of 22 NationaLease Platinum Award winners for sales.

***

>Company items

Ground was recently broken for the new State Police Barracks scheduled to be completed in November across the street from the current station on Boston State Road. The facility will house officers that serve the Towns of Boston, Concord and Colden. Several local companies are involved in the project including: Young and Wright Architects, TVGA Consultants, Kirst Construction, M/E Engineering, Numarco Plumbing, Greater Niagara Mechanical Inc. and Gerwitz and McNeal.

OFFICEWORKS, a quartet of four locally owned companies, has engaged Crowley Webb and Associates, an advertising and marketing communications agency. OFFICEWORKS has four distinct brands -- Prentice Office Environments, Office Furniture Center, BGI Millwork and Eaton Office Supply.

***

>Patents

Title: "Indented female blow-molded connector and male connector and method"

No.: 7,526,841

Inventors: Lipniarski, David J. (North Tonawanda)

Assignee: Confer Plastics (North Tonawanda)

Date issued: May 5, 2009