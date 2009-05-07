Injured vet making a comeback Fundraiser to ease area crash damage

James B. Stark has known the dangers of war, but it was an accident near home that has posed his greatest challenge.

Stark, 23, is a veteran of the 914th Airlift Wing in Niagara Falls, and has been deployed to Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. But his life took its biggest turn on New Year's Day 2008, after he served as part of the honor guard during the Winter Classic game between the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins in Ralph Wilson Stadium.

On the drive home, his car hit a patch of black ice as he exited the Robert Moses Parkway in Lewiston. The car flipped several times and went off the exit ramp. Stark, who hadn't been drinking, suffered a severe brain injury. Two friends he was driving home were unhurt.

Stark spent four months in a coma but was able to leave Erie County Medical Center last June 27, and begin rehabilitation in the "Steps-to-Life" program at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston.

He got to come home to Youngstown April 10, but those inspired by his stay want to do a bit more for him this week.

The nursing home will hold a daylong fundraiser for its "successful alumnus" from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the nursing home, 5285 Lewiston Road, Lewiston.

Stark's mother, Kimberly, said her son was thrilled when he heard the news last month that he could finally come home, and he's thankful to the nursing home for sponsoring the fundraiser.

"They were all a bit sad to see him go and happy to see him leave. All he has wanted is to go home, but he had to reach a certain level of care. They told me they were all his mothers," Kimberly Stark said of the Our Lady of Peace staff.

"It's been an absolute blessing. Our Lady of Peace opened their arms to us," she said.

Kimberly Stark said she took family leave from her job to be with her son, to feed him, and to help him learn to reuse his limbs. She said his grandmother, Darlene Irish, who is on staff at the nursing home, as well as his aunts were there to play music and stimulate him.

Kimberly Stark said that although he's still confused sometimes, her son has gone from eating baby food and taking his first steps again to speaking in sentences and bearing some weight, with assistance.

"Today we accomplished five stairs with assistance, one step at a time," she said earlier this week. "He's very, very weak, but he's not heavy, he's my son. I do what I can to get through this.

"He did all the work. He made the decision, and said 'I want to come home,' but he had to get to a certain quality of care. Everything had to be learned all over again.

"One aide told me that my son was the reason she came to work."

Stark got his pilot's license at 13 and helped raise Belgian draft horses and a small herd of heifer cows, so he seems likely up to his latest challenge, said his father, James F.

"He was the backbone on the farm," said his father.

The family is close, he said, but added that they have gone through a strain they wouldn't want others to have to endure.

Kimberly Stark said they still don't have a ramp in their small cottage and need to contact different programs for her son's home care.

"But every day he does something amazing," she said. "Another hope, another spark, another prayer answered."

The fundraiser will include a basket auction, bake sale and pizza sale. Donations may be made by contacting Our Lady of Peace 298-2900.

