LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

>Lee introduces bill to help regain financial stability

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Chris Lee, R-Clarence, has introduced legislation aimed at helping Western New York families recover losses because of the faltering economy.

The Savings Recovery Act would help families retain retirement, college funds and savings by limiting retirement account contributions, doubling the amount working seniors can earn without losing Social Security benefits and providing up to a $2,000 tax credit to families for college savings contributions.

"Every day I hear from constituents who are suffering a great amount of anxiety over their savings," Lee said. "It's a matter of common sense that we ensure middle-class families have the tools they need to preserve their current savings and build a more stable financial future."

>Fair will promote volunteer opportunities

Community members can learn more about volunteer opportunities during the Volunteer Administrators of Western New York's first Volunteer Opportunities Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Eastern Hills Mall.

Participating organizations include American Red Cross, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County, Buffalo Zoo, Burchfield Penney Art Center, Catholic Charities, Compass House, Meals on Wheels for WNY, Mental Health Association of Erie County, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, Upstate New York Transplant Services, Weinberg Campus and WNY Developmental Disabilities Services Office.

Representatives from each organization will answer questions about the volunteer opportunities available.

Corporations and organizations interested in promoting the event to their employees and members should contact Alicia Bartsch, event co-chairwoman and director of community relations at Big Brothers Big Sisters.