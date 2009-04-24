POLICE & COURTS

Deputies seek suspect in Isle robbery attempt

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted armed robbery at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Grand Island.

Deputies said a driver who had made a delivery at T.C. Lounge, 2241 Grand Island Blvd., discovered a shattered window on the delivery truck and saw a man reaching into the cab. The man, who appeared to have a concealed handgun, then demanded money from the driver but fled when he was refused.

Authorities conducted a search of the area. The bandit was described as black man in his late 20s or early 30s, about 6 feet tall with light facial hair, wearing an olive-green jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Dennis Fitzgibbon at 858-7755 or 667-5200.

***

HSBC branch targeted by robber in Kenmore

Kenmore police were investigating a bank robbery at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the HSBC branch on Delaware Avenue near Knowlton Road.

A man handed a teller a note demanding money and claiming to have a weapon. The teller complied and the robber fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.