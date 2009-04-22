Sweet Home School Board adopts budget amid debate over staffing

Maintaining staff levels in the face of decreasing enrollment stirred a debate Tuesday evening as the Sweet Home School Board approved a budget for 2009-10.

The budget proposal, which was approved in a 5-1 vote, adds up to about $64 million in spending, a 1.98 percent increase from the current year's figure. The spending plan will be put to a public vote May 19.

Adoption of the proposed budget included approval of a 0.57 percent increase in the residential tax levy. The minimal increase, a 20-year low for a school district that averages roughly 4 percent per year, came about through cuts totaling $1.59 million.

"We haven't had a tax levy increase this low in decades," said Robert S. McDow, director of finance and plant services. "We're being very fiscally responsible with the budget this year."

Spending restorations included a total of 12 1/2 staff positions, 6 1/2 of them teaching jobs.

The addition of a part-time music teacher's position caused a stir among the board members. Some members wanted another full-time music teacher's position added, while others felt that enrollment data showed evidence that even a part-time spot was not needed.

"It's been proven that music education helps students academically," said Karen A. Barton, a board member who ultimately voted against the budget. "All students should be involved with it. We need to build upon the outstanding music program we already have."

Board President Douglas J. Galli, who opposed the music teacher's position, said that it was an unwarranted expenditure, given enrollment data, and pointed to the federal government's mandate that economic-stimulus dollars be spent on retaining jobs as a hinderance in the board's effort to achieve an ideal budget.

"It is not the responsibility of any organization to keep people working, especially when their positions are not needed," Galli said. "The strings attached to some of the federal stimulus aid is a classic case of 'Be careful what you wish for. "