Steps toward a good budget Buffalo school spending plan balances needs, future concerns

It's impossible to craft a perfect budget in good times, let alone during periods of intense fiscal strain, and the budget of the Buffalo School District is no exception.

So it's not perfect, but in the context in which it was built, it is a strong effort at balancing the needs of students and taxpayers while acknowledging the terrific strains ahead.

The budget adds jobs, including 34 teachers, six security officers and two lawyers, but it eliminates a greater number of positions, and the new ones are meant to bolster student performance, a critical need in Buffalo, even in lean times. Indeed, projected payroll is about equal to this year, even with required pay increases included.

The district also made $24 million worth of cuts in an effort to protect positions that will improve students' ability to achieve. Among those actions were eliminating central office positions and closing schools, both sensible decisions in light of next year's projected decrease in enrollment of 800 students.

Still, as Gary M. Crosby, the district's chief financial and operations officer, acknowledges, rough times await. This year's manageable budget comes courtesy of the federal stimulus package, which will expire in two years. At the same time those dollars are scheduled to vanish -- in school years 2010-11 and 2011-12 -- the district's costs are expected to increase by about $30 million annually.

Perhaps worst of all, the New York State budget that provides most of the district's annual funding is built on a wish and a dream. Midyear budget cuts are possible -- some say likely -- if the recession drags on and Wall Street, source of 20 percent of state revenues, continues to flounder.

And if it doesn't happen this year, it could happen next year. As State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli observed in critiquing the budget, legislators refused to take any actions to control the state's reckless spending. As a result, he said, deficits are likely to reappear in coming years.

But there is only so much that local school officials can do in any given year to control costs and still meet their obligation to students and the higher achievement standards the state has rightly imposed. What is more, as Crosby points out, the federal stimulus package was created so that schools wouldn't have to impose disastrous cuts in their educational programs.

A lot can, and probably will, happen over the coming months, and district leaders need to start planning how to respond to the tough decisions that lie ahead. But given the reality of Buffalo's circumstances -- including its reliance on a dysfunctional state government -- and laboring in the midst of the worst recession in 70 years, Buffalo school officials did a credible job in planning for a future that is unknown but in which the city's youth will still have to be educated. Not bad.