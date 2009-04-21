Driver to spend 9 weekends in jail for fatal drunk-driving incident Police blame accident on drunken pedestrian

An apologetic Aaron Drozdowski was ordered Monday to spend nine weekends in jail until June 21 on his misdemeanor plea in a fatal drunk-driving incident. Police admit the incident was actually the fault of the pedestrian, who was three times as drunk as Drozdowski.

Erie County Judge Thomas P. Franczyk wondered aloud how Daryl Vetter, the victim, could even have been walking since he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.36 percent at the time of his death.

Vetter, 26, of Parkview Street, Lackawanna, was struck about 4 a.m. June 14 in the southbound lane of Route 5 near the Ford Stamping Plant.

The victim's brother, Gregory Vetter, told the judge his brother will never see his daughter, who was born a week after his death.

Drozdowski, 30, of Heatherwood Drive, Hamburg, also was fined $1,165 and placed on probation for three years. Franczyk ordered him to attend a victim-impact session and submit to any substance-abuse counseling probation officials recommend.

The judge also revoked his driver's license for six months and insisted he install an ignition interlock system in his car to stop him from driving drunk.

Franczyk noted that Drozdowski had a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 percent and cocaine in his system at the time of the fatal incident.

Prosecutor Lynette M. Reda confirmed that State Police and Hamburg police cited "pedestrian error" -- Vetter's severe drunkenness -- as the cause of the accident.

The judge rebuked Drozdowski for drinking five or six bottles of beer after a softball game before he began driving home the morning of the fatal incident. But he credited him for not fleeing the scene.

Barry Covert, the defendant's attorney, reminded the judge that police found his client had been driving within the 55-mph speed limit on a dark section of Route 5 when Vetter stepped off the median into the southbound lane.

Covert said Drozdowski "understands that he should not have been driving" in his intoxicated state but added: "We will never know why" Vetter was walking across a poorly lighted section of the six-lane highway.

The judge ordered Drozdowski to turn himself in to the Erie County Sheriff's Office at 6:30 p.m. Friday and serve weekends in jail until June 21.

He also ordered the defendant to submit to random substance testing and not to drink alcoholic beverages for the next three years.

