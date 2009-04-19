Sibling harmony The Smothers Brothers return to their roots as a folk-singing, quarreling, quipping comedy act

It's been 40 years since the "Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" was yanked off the air by CBS in a struggle over the show's edgy commentary on racism, religion, national politics and the Vietnam War.

A chance remark about the show's untimely "cancellation" has Dick Smothers, on the phone from his Florida home, filling his familiar role as the gentle but insistent truth-teller.

"We weren't canceled, we were fired, big difference!" he says, a note of pride creeping into his voice. "Cancellation is normal. Every show is canceled -- when you no longer have the viewers, you're canceled. We were fired, let go, and then we sued and won on all counts, they illegally terminated us just to get rid of us. We asked them to cancel us, just not pick us up if we were that much trouble. But what they did caused litigation, and when you're in litigation no one else will touch you."

After being fired after the show's third season in 1969, the Smothers Brothers tried several more television projects. None equaled the height of popularity of the Comedy Hour, which had attracted such high-wattage writers and performers as Rob Reiner, Steve Martin, Don Novello, George Carlin, Bob Newhart, Mason Williams, Pat Paulsen, David Steinberg and Bob Einstein (who went on to become "Super Dave Osborne").

But the brothers kept on performing and have returned to their roots as a pair of folk-singing, quarreling, quipping siblings -- with a little of Tom's yo-yo expertise -- in the show they will bring to Kleinhans Music Hall on Saturday when they perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tom plays guitar and Dick plays string bass, and both are decent musicians and singers, although their songs always dissolve into comedy before the final notes.

"We sing about five songs partially, we never do them all the way through," says Smothers. "We have wonderful arrangements, our music is eclectic." The orchestras they appear before, in this case the BPO conducted by Paul Ferington, "do a wonderful overture, they do 'Quando Caliente el Sol,' they do 'Impossible Dream,' they do Gilbert and Sullivan's 'Poor Wandering One,' and we also have the Yo-Yo Man music," he says.

The show also includes a video of the brothers' career, says Tom, which "starts with little baby pictures of us, to prove that we're not fake brothers. Some people aren't sure that we are really related," although the brothers -- Tom is two years older, at 72 -- still share a strong family resemblance. And their kinship empowers the disappointed sting of Tom's catch phrase, "Mom always liked you best!"

>An 'accidental career'

The comedy routine, in which Dick gently insists on precision as his brother inflates, confuses and confabulates in ever-more-amusing denials, omissions and lies, developed organically. It started at the very dawn of their careers in 1958, when the brothers noticed that people who turned out to hear their folk-singing were laughing at their between-songs banter.

"So here we are, in our 51st year of doing something that was a sort of an accidental career," says Dick, chuckling slightly. "Life happens, it's philosophical. That's sort of the way I am now, I don't do a lot of stuff, I just philosophize about it. It's so many outside influences that have put you where you are today, and every single person."

After their father died as a Japanese prisoner of war during World War II, their mother moved the family to the Los Angeles area, and they joined a folk group in college. "Folk music gave us a platform and a way to learn our craft," says Dick Smothers. "Without that, we just wouldn't have been there. We didn't have a burning desire since childhood to be in show business.

"Tommy could have been in it, growing up in Southern California. I think his interests would have been the same, advertising, and he was dyslexic, he would have had the same bumbling observations, which are brilliant, and his way of talking and screwing things up would have been the same, and maybe he would have done something in the same area."

But the act would fall flat without Dick's role as the eternally optimistic yet eternally disappointed brother, chiding and questioning Tom.

Paul Ferington, the BPO conductor who will lead the orchestra during the first half of the concert, selected music that will refer to the tumultuous times of the late 1960s and early 1970s that the Smothers Brothers influenced. "These guys are not only musical legends, they are social and political legends as well," says Ferington, "so those three attributes, musical, political and social, all have to be a part of the celebration of these guys.

The concert will begin with the overture from "West Side Story," written by Leonard Bernstein, whom, Ferington notes, "was also targeted and probed for his political involvement." The orchestra will also do a medley from "Jesus Christ Superstar," what Ferington calls "a wonderful arrangement of the Beatles' 'Yesterday,' " and, as a tribute to the space missions that culminated in a walk on the moon in 1969, a John Williams piece called "Across the Stars." The segment ends with "Aquarius" and "Let the Sun Shine In," from the musical "Hair."

>A renewed interest

In addition to their continuing tour, which takes them to about 80 venues a year, the brothers are seeing a resurgence of interest in their show.

In 2002, it was the subject of a popular documentary, "Smothered: The Censorship Struggles of the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour."

During last year's Emmy telecast, Tom Smothers accepted an Emmy for his writing contributions to the show in 1968. That year, he had removed his name from the list of writers submitted for the Emmy, fearing he was too controversial and would hurt their chance of winning. They did win for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy Variety, and 40 years after the rest of the writers shared the award, Tom Smothers was presented his own by Steve Martin.

After marveling at the "shiny brand new 1968 Emmy," Tom Smothers said, "There is nothing more scary than watching ignorance in action. So I dedicate this Emmy to all people who feel compelled to speak out and not afraid to speak to power and won't shut up and refuse to be silenced."

Also last year, a set of four DVDs of material from the final season of the Comedy Hour was released. The set includes rehearsal footage, censored scenes that were never televised and commentary.

"When we did the show, we just did the show," says Dick. "Little did we know that it would have more significance to people than just being an old show. That year just happened to be the year that defined a lot of stuff in this country, we just happened to be at the scene of the accident, which was 1968, and we had a show. We somehow did what we did at the right time, barely competent to take advantage of each opportunity that was put in front of us, and foolish enough to think we could do it."

And there's more to come. In the autumn, Simon & Schuster's Touchstone will publish "Dangerously Funny: the Uncensored History of the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," by TV critic and NPR "Fresh Air" contributor David Bianculli.

In their act, which also includes a segment of Tom's humorous yo-yo tricks, "We talk a little bit about social things, political things, just like we always did," says Dick. But the comments are not pointed or divisive. "They're gentle, they're interjected, I don't think we offend any political party, because that's not our purpose."

e-mail: aneville@buffnews.com

ON THE WEB: To comment on this story or to see clips from The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, go to www.blogs.buffalonews.com/popstand

***

CONCERT PREVIEW

The Smothers Brothers appear Saturday at 8 p.m. with the BPO conducted by Paul Ferington as part of the pops series.

Tickets range from $34.50 to $76.50 and are available at the box office or at www.bpo.org.