News Player of the Year
2009: Will Regan, Nichols
2008: Rahshon Tabb, Niagara Falls
2007: Jonathan Flynn, Niagara Falls
2006: Jonathan Flynn, Niagara Falls
2005: Paul Harris, Niagara Falls
2004: Paul Harris, Niagara Falls
2003: Micole Parker, City Honors
2002: Loren Stokes, Turner-Carroll
2001: Charlie Comerford, Timon/St. Jude
2000: Julius Page, Turner-Carroll
1999: Leonard Stokes, Turner-Carroll
1998: Maceo Wofford, Jamestown
1997: Darren Fenn, Canisius
1996: Jason Rowe, Traditional;
Tim Winn, LaSalle
1995: Jason Rowe, Traditional;
Tim Winn, LaSalle
1994: Mike Heary, Fredonia
1993: Carlos Bradberry, LaSalle
1992: Eric Eberz, St. Joe's
1991: Modie Cox, LaSalle
1990: Ritchie Campbell, Burgard
1989: Marcus Whitfield, Burgard
1988: Christian Laettner, Nichols
1987: Christian Laettner, Nichols
1986: Keith Robinson, Grover Cleveland
1985: Jeff Taggart, Lackawanna
1984: Bryan Randall, Sweet Home
1983: Curtis Aiken, Bennett
1982: James Clinton, South Park
1981: Ray Hall, McKinley;
Lester Rowe, Lafayette
1980: Tyrone Beaman, Jamestown
1979: Mike Howse, Williamsville East
1978: Jim Johnstone, Lew-Port
***
On the Web
The All-Western New York coverage continues at buffalonews.com:
*Do you agree with the selections? Provide your respectful feedback on separate boys and girls posts at the Prep Talk blog.
*Additional photos -- in color -- of the All-WNYers on fact-filled pages.
*The complete history of All-WNY selections and extended all-time scoring lists.
*The final "How The News voted" post of the season breaks down the boys basketball ballot and welcomes feedback on the final boys and girls polls.
*A downloadable version of the "Big Ten" cover, featuring photography by The News' Mark Mulville and James P. McCoy.
Share this article