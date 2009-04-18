News Player of the Year

2009: Will Regan, Nichols

2008: Rahshon Tabb, Niagara Falls

2007: Jonathan Flynn, Niagara Falls

2006: Jonathan Flynn, Niagara Falls

2005: Paul Harris, Niagara Falls

2004: Paul Harris, Niagara Falls

2003: Micole Parker, City Honors

2002: Loren Stokes, Turner-Carroll

2001: Charlie Comerford, Timon/St. Jude

2000: Julius Page, Turner-Carroll

1999: Leonard Stokes, Turner-Carroll

1998: Maceo Wofford, Jamestown

1997: Darren Fenn, Canisius

1996: Jason Rowe, Traditional;

Tim Winn, LaSalle

1995: Jason Rowe, Traditional;

Tim Winn, LaSalle

1994: Mike Heary, Fredonia

1993: Carlos Bradberry, LaSalle

1992: Eric Eberz, St. Joe's

1991: Modie Cox, LaSalle

1990: Ritchie Campbell, Burgard

1989: Marcus Whitfield, Burgard

1988: Christian Laettner, Nichols

1987: Christian Laettner, Nichols

1986: Keith Robinson, Grover Cleveland

1985: Jeff Taggart, Lackawanna

1984: Bryan Randall, Sweet Home

1983: Curtis Aiken, Bennett

1982: James Clinton, South Park

1981: Ray Hall, McKinley;

Lester Rowe, Lafayette

1980: Tyrone Beaman, Jamestown

1979: Mike Howse, Williamsville East

1978: Jim Johnstone, Lew-Port

