CityMade, going directly to investors, sells shares Company hopes to use funds to fuel growth

A Town of Tonawanda-based marketing company that specializes in making regional gift baskets from particular cities wants to raise $1 million in capital by selling shares directly to the public -- with no middleman.

CityMade, which developed and operates the MadeinBuffalo.com Web site, has filed with federal and state regulators to sell 800,000 shares of common stock for $1.25 each in a direct public offering. The minimum investment is 240 shares, or $300. Only non-U.S. residents, or residents of New York State, can invest.

The company hopes to use the money it raises to hire more sales staff for its current markets and to expand into 100 or more new cities within the next five years. It also wants to expand its consumer and corporate gifting programs, and develop new relationships.

"There's a lot of potential that we just haven't been able to do because of a lack of capital," said company President Gary Steszewski.

CityMade sells gift packages with regional products from Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington. It also plans to launch efforts in New York City in June, Boston in July, Toronto in August, and Pittsburgh and Cleveland in October.

The company also holds the online domain names, using the "made in" concept, for 140 U.S. and international cities. That includes 94 of the top 150 cities projected to be the richest in the world by 2020, according to City Mayors, an international think-tank for urban affairs.

But with only 10 full-time employees, it lacks the sales force to promote its products to grocers, retailers, businesses, universities or other venues in those cities or to add to what it offers from those cities in the same way it has in Buffalo. The company wants to boost staff to more than 20 over three years.

"All we really want to do is use the template we have in Buffalo and move on to the other cities," Steszewski said. "If we can duplicate that success with much larger markets, we can increase our revenues substantially."

Founded in 1999, CityMade sells consumer, business, tournament and specialty gift baskets and other products directly to consumers through its own Web sites and through retailer sites and stores.

It also operates retailer Web sites for businesses that want to sell online but don't want to be involved in running the sites, taking and filling orders, processing payments, delivering products or serving customers. And it provides corporate gift baskets, including company logos, for businesses to send.

Since 2005, the company's profits have grown 10-fold from $2,622 in 2005 to $28,035 last year. Revenues similarly have doubled from $635,718 to $1.26 million. And Steszewski projects sales will more than double again in the next two years.

A full prospectus is available through the company's Web site, www.citymade.com. The company also filed documents in early March with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the state.

