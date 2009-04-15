'Hugging Bandit' may be back in action downtown Police consider woman a suspect in latest pickpocketing case

Buffalo's "Hugging Bandit" may be up to her old tricks again.

The bandit is a woman who approached drunk men late at night in the city's downtown entertainment district, hugging and fondling them while picking their pockets, and her case drew international attention when reported a couple of years ago in The Buffalo News.

Police arrested Myra Castleberry, then 48, in 2007 on charges of grand larceny and false personation and said at the time they suspected her in dozens of similar incidents going back at least a decade.

She pleaded guilty in May 2007 to the false personation charge and was sentenced to time served, according to City Court records.

In January 2008, she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of petit larceny and, four months later, Castleberry was sentenced to one year in prison on that charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

It's not clear when she finished her sentence, but she is listed as a possible suspect in the latest such crime reported early Monday.

The victim told police he was at Delaware Avenue and Allen Street at 1 a.m. when he was approached by a woman who briefly hugged him before walking away.

A short time later, the victim noticed his wallet -- containing $100, several credit cards and a passport card -- had been taken.

The victim's description of the thief matches that of Castleberry: 6 feet tall, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, with a dark complexion and wearing a red coat.

Central District officers are investigating.

