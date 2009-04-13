Pettigrew tops the list at tight end

This is the second of a series of stories on players eligible for the April 25-26 NFL draft. Today's installment deals with tight ends.

The multifaceted tight end is a dying breed in college football.

The rise of spread offenses has created a position filled with bulked-up wide receivers who can run and catch, but offer little as blockers. Tight ends who can block don't add much to the passing game.

"I think it's very difficult to find the guy who can both run and block simply because some of the offensive schemes that they are running in college. . . . You don't get an opportunity to evaluate guys getting down in three-point stances," Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith said at the NFL owners meetings. "It's a tough position to evaluate."

The most complete tight end in the draft is Brandon Pettigrew, the 6-foot-5 3/8 , 263-pounder from Oklahoma State. Some Internet mock drafts have the Buffalo Bills taking him with the 11th overall selection, while others have him going a little later.

No matter where he's picked, Pettigrew will be the first tight end off the board.

"He's one of my favorite players in the draft," NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock said. "I think Pettigrew has to go somewhere between 15 and 20. He's too good a blocker and catches the ball too well [to go any lower]."

Pettigrew appears to have overcome a January 2008 arrest on felony assault and battery on a police officer and public intoxication. In a plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and received a fine and one year's probation.

Pettigrew caught 42 passes for 472 yards and no touchdowns for an Oklahoma State offense in which the passing game centered around wide receiver Dez Bryant (87 catches for 1,480 yards and 19 touchdowns).

Pettigrew, who was overshadowed by All-Big 12 tight ends Chase Coffman of Missouri and junior Jermaine Gresham of Oklahoma, would have posted better numbers if he hadn't missed four games with an ankle injury.

"It didn't work out for me [statistically]," said Pettigrew, who was labeled a poor man's Jason Witten by some scouts. "But I'm a team guy. It didn't bother me much. I'm about getting the wins."

Although Pettigrew lacks good vertical speed (he ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.8-second range at the combine), pro scouts know he's a good receiver with good strength and agility. He also showed at the Senior Bowl that he can be a devastating blocker.

"I think my blocking probably sets me apart [from the rest of the tight ends at the combine]," he said. "I've always tried to be the most complete tight end I can be. I try to do both."

Tight end might not be the Bills' top priority, but it is high on the list. They have hinted that blocking wouldn't be a major requirement if they found a big-time receiving threat who can stretch the middle of the field and draw coverage away from outside receivers Lee Evans and Terrell Owens.

The tight end position is one of the deepest in the draft, so the Bills should find someone to their liking.

Southern Mississippi's Shawn Nelson and South Carolina's Jared Cook aren't as big and stout as Pettigrew, but they have the vertical speed to make an impact in the passing game.

Cook (4.5 seconds) and Nelson (4.52 seconds) posted the fastest 40 times among tight ends at the combine. Nelson also improved his stock at the Senior Bowl, where he showed potential as a blocker.

James Casey of Rice played just two years of college football because he pursued a baseball career after high school and turns 25 in September. But he caught 111 passes for 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. He played several positions at Rice, including quarterback in the Wildcat formation. He could be a playmaking tight end/H-back in the mold of Dallas Clark.

Wisconsin's Travis Beckum had a first-round grade going into last season, but injuries limited him to only six games. He and Casey led tight ends with 28 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press at the combine.

Florida's Cornelius Ingram missed the entire season with a knee injury, but he's quick enough to get separation from man coverage when healthy.

Coffman had a productive career at Missouri, winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end. His father, Paul Coffman, was a Pro Bowl tight end for the Green Bay Packers in the 1980s.

A local name to keep an eye on is Maryland's Dan Gronkowski. The Williamsville North graduate caught just 40 passes in four years, but exceptional workout results suggest he has plenty of potential.

