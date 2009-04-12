Easter hope shines through Theme of rebirth sustains Christians

No matter where its place is on the calendar, Easter has always represented an informal transition from winter to spring.

This year, the holiday also appears to have emerged, at least locally, as an antidote to the gloom and doom of an economy in crisis.

With its trappings of fragrant hyacinths, mood-altering chocolates and themes of renewal and rebirth, Easter was taking shape among Christians as time for a much-needed dose of hope.

"This is a time of celebration, joy, thanking God for all he did for us and for Christ on the cross," said Sherri Szczepanski, who prepared a basket of boiled eggs, Polish sausage and other foods for the traditional "swieconka" blessing in Cheektowaga's St. John Gualbert Catholic Church on Saturday afternoon.

The foods, to be eaten Easter morning, are symbolic of the death and resurrection of Jesus that Christians believe saves them from sin.

"They serve to remind us of the great miracle of Easter," said the Rev. David Bialkowski, pastor at St. John Gualbert.

Even the yolks of the eggs, he said, "are reminiscent of the rising sun of Easter morning."

Inside, the church received its annual makeover: Red stoles were draped over the crucifix, a symbol of Jesus's victory over death and a special embroidered cloth was placed on the altar, surrounded by vibrant lilies.

Visitors kneeled and prayed at a tomb of Jesus decorated with dozens of colorful azaleas and hydrangeas.

For Ken Szczerbiak, the central Christian holiday was welcome relief from news of job losses, bank failures and foreclosures.

"The economy takes a back seat to church," the Cheektowaga resident said. "It's the most special week of the year. It's something people can be happy about when they go to church. It has nothing to do with the economy or anything like that."

Grady Thompson, a deacon of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Clinton Street, said the nation's hardships wouldn't put a damper on today's celebration.

Instead, he suggested the holiday was a reminder that everything would be OK.

"If you put Jesus first, he will do all things," said Thompson. "If you look at it through a spiritual viewpoint, through Jesus, all things are possible."

Church pastors and volunteers cheerily spent Saturday putting the final touches on preparations for vigil and morning services. The smell of Murphy's Oil Soap permeated the freshly cleaned St. Louis Catholic Church in Buffalo, where volunteers scrubbed the oak pews and arranged dozens of Easter lilies at the main altar and various side altars.

"We shoot for a springtime garden look," said the Rev. Salvatore Manganello, pastor.

Doris Boyd, music minister at New Hope Baptist Church on Richmond Avenue, led a group of 10 teenagers through a final rehearsal of a dramatic music-and-dance performance planned for this morning.

"It's really telling people, 'Don't cry, because He has risen,' " said Boyd, explaining the production.

St. John's-Grace Episcopal Church on Colonial Circle began a 9 p.m. Easter vigil service in darkness until the lighting of the Paschal candle -- said to represent the light of Christ.

"Everything is then lit from the Paschal candle," said Robert Petersen, a member of the parish vestry. "That's all you see is lighted candles. It's pretty impressive."

The church also employed a five-piece brass section to herald "the triumph of overcoming the grave," said Petersen.

Though struggling to make ends meet during the recession, churches didn't appear to be skimping on their Easter decorations, especially the flowers, or their expectations.

Holy Cross Catholic Church on Niagara Street added 80 extra chairs for its anticipated crowds.

"Even that won't be enough," said Monsignor David Gallivan, pastor.

