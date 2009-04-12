Class act / An outstanding young Western New Yorker

Christopher Shipman, a senior at Buffalo School 84, has been chosen as the 2009 winner of the Write to be Heard student play-writing contest.

He has won a $1,000 Laura L. Adams Foundation education scholarship to the college of his choice.

His play, "Wheels to Court," will also receive a professional, premier production in the new Phoenix Theatre on the Park at 2 p.m. April 26, as well as a public reading in the Barnes & Noble outlet on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. Darleen Pickering Hummert of Theatre for Change has been chosen to direct.

Christopher's play, about a student in a wheelchair fighting for a chance to try out for a school basketball team, was chosen by a panel for its passion, relevance and uniqueness.

One of the panelists, Mary Lelonek, described the judging process.

"We are given no names or titles of these plays, but we were reading all these play submissions out loud together, and this one just popped out. It was so alive. I could actually hear the characters' different voices and we all got so into it. This tells of true ambition to achieve."

A loosely autobiographical play, "Wheels to Court" is Christopher's first attempt at play writing, though he does write poetry.

"I got the idea from a short story I wrote about five years ago. It's really fun to watch it come to life," said Christopher, who is 18.

The Write to be Heard program is also supported by the Wahlenmayer Foundation, the New York State Theatre for Education Association-Western Region and the Arts Council for Buffalo and Erie County.

Know a young outstanding Western New Yorker? Tell us about your nomination, including age, date of birth, address and phone number for possible publication in Class Act. Sorry, photos can't be returned.

e-mail lcontinelli@buffnews.com

Or write to: Louise Continelli, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240.