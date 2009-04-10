Tainted soil concerns neighbors

For two days, residents and a few business owners on Chandler Street in Black Rock have watched dump trucks unload contaminated soil onto a field across the street.

When the trucks are finished, the soil -- tainted by leaking, underground gasoline tanks at a former gas station at Elmwood and Hertel avenues -- will fill nearly half the size of a professional football field.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation, which has jurisdiction over the approval process, approved a temporary remediation treatment in an area zoned for commercial use. But not everyone agrees.

None of the business owners or families, including some with children who play in the field bordered by a railroad track, has been notified about the contaminated soil. Nor are there plans for informational signs or fliers, the erecting of barriers to keep people away or eventual spraying of a bacterial decontaminant.

"I just don't think it's the right place to do it," said Hank Sontag, who owns Horsefeathers Architectural Antiques. "My concern is, there's kids here. They play paintball and stuff, and take their bikes back there. They should not be doing this in a residential, adjacent area, with [West Hertel Middle School] nearby."

The owner of a modest-sized house across from the field, where a basketball hoop hangs over the garage, also was concerned.

"They didn't come here and let us know anything," said Felix Molina, a father of three who lives in one of more than 10 housing units a stone's throw from the field. He said he wanted to complain to the proper authority, but wasn't sure who it was.

"I'm really shocked that they did this," Molina said.

Robert Senecal, whose Denny Machine Co. owns the former gas station and field, has received the necessary permits from the DEC.

That happened after the DEC tested the contaminated soil and found it did not rise to the level of hazardous waste, said Dan King, DEC regional spills engineer.

King said removing and treating the soil from the former gas station site will keep it from leaching into ground water, and eventually allow its safe reuse. He said the City of Buffalo was notified of the bioremediation plan and did not object.

The treatment plan calls for placing the soil on a plastic liner, surrounded by hay, and applying a bacteria spray that eats the petroleum.

King compared the process to a garden, in which the proper nutrients are allowed to grow and in this case, break petroleum down to carbon. He said the ground would be fertilized and rototilled periodically.

"The soil will be tested until it's rendered to be clean," he said.

But King said "there is no specific requirement, per se" to notify nearby families or take their health into consideration when material is contaminated but not considered toxic waste.

He said some steps, such as fencing, could be taken at the site if residents are concerned.

Sontag said he's worried about the bacterial spray that will be applied across the site, and how that could impair people's health.

"I think somewhere you're going to find out they're a little too close to that school and a residential area to be doing something of this capacity here," Sontag said.

