Hickory Woods infrastructure improvements planned

The muddy tire imprints on curb-less streets and cracked sidewalks told the story best.

Hickory Woods, a South Buffalo neighborhood known for an environmental controversy involving contaminated soil, has long suffered from a more basic problem: an aging infrastructure.

"You go into other neighborhoods and see them being fixed up. But there has been nothing done in this neighborhood," said Van Kurczewski.

When a podium popped up across from Kurczewski's home Thursday and local leaders announced that new sidewalks and curbs will be installed in a 20-block radius, the Sirret Avenue resident was pleased.

The state and city will spend $625,000 for infrastructure improvements, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced. Work will begin in June on a project that will include nearly four miles of new sidewalks.

The subdivision near South Park and Bailey avenues was built on scattered sites in the late 1980s and early 1990s on land purchased and developed by the city. Last year, city officials approved a historic settlement to resolve legal claims that stem from the discovery of contaminated soil.

Critics argued that the city knew, or should have known, about the contamination as it launched the brownfield project. About 220 people sued the city, triggering a lengthy court fight that culminated in a $7.2 million settlement.

Many residents opted to stay in the neighborhood, city officials noted Thursday. They said the infrastructure work, which should be completed by December, will help improve quality of life. The state has provided a $500,000 grant through its Community Enhancement Facilities Assistance Program, while the city is providing $125,000.

Durant Street resident Patrick Herbert said he's hoping the installation of new curbs on roads that have none will improve drainage. He also encouraged the city to address litter problems in the neighborhood. Brown said the city might consider working with local block clubs on cleanup efforts. He also thinks the sidewalk project will help foster community pride. "When people see any kind of investment in their neighborhood, they're more protective of the neighborhood and tend to make investments themselves," Brown said.

Several government leaders, including Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, joined Brown at Thursday's news conference. Brown credited the congressman with helping to begin the improvement effort during his days in the Assembly.

"The residents of this neighborhood have suffered long enough," Higgins said.

Assemblyman Mark Schroeder and Erie County Legislator Tim Kennedy, who represent the Hickory Woods neighborhood, also hailed the project. Schroeder said the sidewalk and curb replacements will "completely change the look and feel of Hickory Woods."

