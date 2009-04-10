Eden husband sentenced for assaulting estranged wife

Maintaining his innocence, an Eden man was sentenced Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting his estranged wife on July 23, 2007, while they were going through a divorce.

On Feb. 6, State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges found Daniel Pruchnicki Jr. guilty of attempted rape, sex abuse and child endangerment following a nonjury trial.

"I didn't do anything," he protested. "I'm innocent."

During a 50-minute closed-chambers session immediately after the sentencing, Appellate Justice Erin M. Peradotto refused to grant a stay of sentence to Pruchnicki, of Church Street, Eden.

The sentencing was attended by more than a dozen friends and relatives of the defendant. Absent was the victim, his former wife of five years.

The sentence was the shortest the judge could have imposed on the attempted rape conviction. Pruchnicki also was ordered to pay $1,370 in fines and court fees. She also issued a protection order barring Pruchnicki from trying to contact his ex-wife until April 19, 2020.

Before Pruchnicki was returned to jail the judge also told him she will deal with his continuing visitation rights to his 4 1/2 -year-old daughter. Pruchnicki could have faced a prison term of up to 15 years on the conviction.

Prosecutors Hope R. Jay and Rachel L. Newton said the Eden man molested his then-estranged wife when he drove to her Hamburg home to pick up their daughter, then 2.

While leaving the girl in his car, Pruchnicki returned to his estranged wife's house to pick up the girl's doll, then followed her up to her second-floor apartment, where he molested her, the prosecutors said.

The couple had been living apart since November 2006 and were in the process of finalizing their divorce when the assault occurred, the prosecutors said.

The wife, now 31, lodged a criminal complaint with Hamburg Village police.

