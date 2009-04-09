Noble closing auto parts plant in Tonawanda

A local autobody parts maker is closing after it said major U.S. automakers planned to stop purchasing its parts.

Noble Metal Processing New York Inc, a division of Noble International Ltd, will close its Tonawanda plant within the next few months, a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

The Gilens Road plant's 13 employees received warning notices from the company that the facility would shutter on or about May 29. Two other Noble plants will close in Shelbyville, Ky., and Brantford, Ont.

The Tonawanda plant produces "laser-welded blanks" for the automotive industry; a variety of stamped structural sheet metal autobody components.

The company's customers, General Motors Corp., Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler, said they would look elsewhere in the United States and Canada for its laser-welded parts, according to SEC filings.