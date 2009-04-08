This Day in Buffalo Sports History: Change at the top for Sabres

Apr. 8, 1998 -- It's fair to say the Buffalo Sabres weren't used to major front office changes in the first quarter-century of their existence. Seymour and Norty Knox ran the show, and that was that.

But eventually, Doug Moss came in as president of the team, and he was replaced by Larry Quinn. Then in 1998, Quinn left the organization -- although, as it turns out, not for good. Here's the way The News reported the story:

The new owners of the Buffalo Sabres wasted little time in putting their own management team in place, changing top executives less than two weeks before the end of the regular season.

"Today (Wednesday) is actually the last day where the votes came in on the actual sale, so we didn't really try to evaluate it (until now)," said Timothy Rigas, who replaced Larry Quinn as the chief executive officer of the Sabres on Wednesday. "We thought we'd lose valuable time (by waiting until the end of the NHL playoffs) . . . and we felt that this was the time to make the change. While we run the risk of being somewhat disruptive, we felt the benefits of getting closer to the organization outweighed the negatives."

Rigas is the son of John Rigas and the chief financial officer of the Adelphia Communications Corp., which recently completed negotiations to purchase control of the team. The official announcement of Quinn's firing was made Wednesday afternoon.

Quinn's title with the Sabres was team president. Rigas said that post will remain open for the time being.

--- Budd Bailey