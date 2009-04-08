Crunch time Economic meltdown may affect college decisions for Class of 2009

April is the month of big decisions.

For college-bound high school seniors, this is the time when it finally all comes together. The college application process has involved hours of preparation, hard work, teacher recommendations, essays, and the ever-present concern about whether the school of one's dreams will be affordable.

But this year is a little different. With the weakened economy, students and parents find themselves more concerned than ever about whether colleges and universities will be able to offer financial aid at the levels they have in the past. Families know that colleges have a financial bottom line, and in these times of budget cuts and reduced college endowments, are deeply concerned about whether universities will be able to come through for their prospective students.

With May 1 being the typical deadline that schools set for a student to decide where they will attend, of paramount importance are the financial aid offers that are being mailed to students now.

Whether a student is a current senior who is negotiating the final curves of the college application path, or a junior anticipating what will happen next year, all eyes are upon what colleges will do next.

"We do not foresee any reductions in financial aid," says Brian Hazlett, director of recruitment at SUNY's Binghamton University. Binghamton offers need and merit-based scholarships, with the majority of funds being need-based. Although various other universities throughout the nation are suffering as much as a 36 percent drop in the value of endowments, according to Hazlett, Binghamton is in good shape. "We don't really draw from our endowments all that much," he says.

Ann Marie Moscovic, director of admissions at Canisius College, agrees. "We did increase the award values of the various scholarships we offer," she says. "No matter what, usually an aid budget is going to go up from year to year."

Moscovic adds that she expects to see more families filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. "We offer our scholarships right away, when we're issuing our decisions to students," she says, "but beyond that, we of course put together a full financial aid package when they file the FAFSA." Most schools require the FAFSA to be filed by March 1.

If a student's financial situation has changed due to job loss or other factors, Moscovic encourages families to follow up with college financial aid offices, even after financial aid applications are already filled out. "Sometimes, based on what has occurred, it may not really evidence itself in what goes on paper," she says, "because the FAFSA gets filed under income information for the prior tax year, and a family's income may appear to be fairly good from that year." Financial aid offices, she says, are then willing to discuss all such situations brought to their attention in an attempt to meet a family's need. "Financial aid offices everywhere are going to be aware that this will be a very different year with respect to families' ability" to pay, says Moscovic. "Financial aid offices will try to go out of their way to help people in need."

Says Patricia G. Armstrong, director of admissions at the University at Buffalo: "If a student has a particular extenuating financial circumstance, they need to work very closely with financial aid advisers." As with most schools, how much financial assistance a student is offered at UB is based on need and an expected family contribution as determined by the FAFSA. Scholarships are administered through the Office of Admissions and are based on merit. Despite the economic situation and some reductions in SUNY funding, "our programs will not change," says Armstrong.

Hazlett, of Binghamton, warns that families must take into account the volatility of these times as well as their potential debt load upon their college graduations when making their college choice. "It's critical for families to be very open and very honest with their sons and daughters and vice versa," he says, "to make sure that they're making a decision that is the right decision for the family and for the student and also one that they can sustain over four years."

The SUNY system of colleges and universities has 300,000 applications for the 2009-10 year, its largest number ever. "Students are definitely starting to see the value of public institutions," Hazlett says. "They are beginning to understand that they can go to a place like Binghamton and still get a high level of academic excellence, a great availability of opportunities inside and outside the classroom -- the same set of things that a private institution could offer."

For students setting their sights on the Ivy League, these schools also recognize the need for education to be affordable. In a recent issue of the Harvard University Gazette, William R. Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions and financial aid, addressed the future demographic and financial aspects of colleges. "Economic factors may affect demand greatly, and an increasing number of students in the next decade and beyond will come from less affluent families who will need to be encouraged to consider higher education," he said. "Unless we are successful in reaching out to them, our nation will not realize its full potential."

Many students apply to a combination of private and public schools. In the Northeast, families typically tend to favor private institutions over publics when applying, whereas in the Midwest, the situation is reversed. Nationally, four out of five college students attend public colleges and universities. In Hazlett's opinion, families in the Northeast appear to be changing their approach toward applying to colleges in light of the suffering economy.

For the 200 9/2 010 academic year, annual tuition and fees to attend the University at Buffalo or Binghamton come to just under $7,000 per year. Cost at Canisius is $29,512 and Harvard is $37,012. However, housing and meal costs add an additional $10,000 to $12,000 to these annual costs, for eye-popping totals that vary from $17,000 to $49,000 per year. That makes the total for a four-year education at UB or Binghamton $68,000, at Canisius $118,000, and at Harvard $196,000.

This is where the cooperation between colleges and families begins in the quest to make education affordable for students and families. In addition to merit scholarships, colleges offer need-based financial assistance, based upon the family's FAFSA. Through a variety of other means, including government grants, student loans, and work-study arrangements, family's can often piece together what's needed to foot their child's education bill. Many private schools are adopting policies where demonstrated need is fully met, and where middle class families who fall under a certain income will not need to pay. There are also numerous scholarships available that a resouceful student can pursue, potentially slicing thousands more off of costs.

It appears as though this year's college applications, whether to a public or a private university, will not be treated any differently in view of the weakened economy. According to Harvard President Drew Faust, a family's financial considerations should not prevent a student from reaching for the stars when applying to colleges. Says Faust, "education is fundamental to the future of individuals and the nation, and we are determined to do our part to restore its place as an engine of opportunity, rather than a source of financial stress."

Madeleine Burns is a junior at City Honors.