Lean, clean and green Before you reach for expensive commercial products, consider these cheaper alternatives

When it comes to laundry detergent, Tara Erwin spends in one year what most people spend in less than a week.

With 15 minutes of work and about $1.21 worth of household products, she makes 10 gallons of her own laundry detergent, a quarter cup of which she uses for each load of laundry. Compare that to $7.99 for one measly bottle of Tide.

"It seems to work. No one has told us we smell yet," she said. "There's no scent. It smells like Ivory soap, so it's just clean and fresh."

So too have vinegar, lemon juice and rubbing alcohol usurped Fantastic, 409 and Clorox from spruce-up duties at her City of Tonawanda home.

Erwin started using green cleaners as a way to save money, but considers the environmental merits an added bonus. She's no longer afraid to scrub away right under her 3-year-old son Declan's nose.

"The way I see it, I'm willing to skimp in some areas to put money toward things I care about," said Erwin. "I don't care about laundry detergent. I'd rather spend the money I save on things . . . like travel and home improvement."

As more and more Western New Yorkers strive to avoid harsh cleaning agents, people are turning to products like Clorox Green Works, which are advertised as 99 percent natural.

But before you go reaching for green commercial products, consider this: one 32-ounce bottle of Clorox Green Works All-Purpose cleaner retails for about $2.99 locally, while you can get an entire gallon of distilled white vinegar for the same price.

And in many tried and true cleaning recipes, just a few drops of vinegar diluted with water goes a very long way.

With the help of Eartheasy magazine, Consumer Reports and lots of advice from green cleaning veterans, MoneySmart researched some of the most popular ingredients to green clean your home on the cheap.

Here's a shopping list to help you stock your home cleaning cabinet:

* Baking Soda. We've all got a box in the fridge to soak up food odors, but unleashing the old Arm & Hammer can do the same for the rest of the house. It's a great way to clean and deodorize.

Sprinkle some on the carpet instead of fancy carpet cleaning powders to remove even the yuckiest pet odors. You can use it to scour out sinks and tubs, too.

Pour some down a slow-moving drain, then follow with a blast of water to power through clogs.

Retails at 75 cents for one pound.

* Borax. Grandma knew what she was talking about. This stuff (sodium borate) was a favorite even as far back as the Victorian years, keeping floors, baseboards, painted and wallpapered walls and other household surfaces clean, deodorized and disinfected.

Dissolve a half cup into a gallon of hot water and let it work its magic. Use it at full strength in the toilet bowl to scrub out rust stains.

$3.39 for 76 ounces.

* Cornstarch. This ingredient can be combined with water to polish furniture and windows, and makes a great shampoo for rugs and carpets. Keep some in a spray bottle when ironing to get nice, crisp shirts.

$2.45 for 16 ounces.

* Lemon. Nix your anti-bacterial products in favor of this acidic juice. It will do a great, natural job of ousting most household bacteria and leave the place smelling great.

It's also great for rust stains and getting rid of lime scale on faucets. Throw a piece of fresh lemon down the drain to freshen the garbage disposal or rub it on your hands to get rid of strong cooking odors.

$2.39 for 32 ounces.

* Rubbing alcohol. This liquid is another great disinfectant and does double duty for your medicine cabinet. Its secret weapon? Gets rid of permanent marker on floors and countertops.

99 cents for 16 ounces.

* Salt. Thanks to salt's gritty texture, it makes a great natural scouring agent. Use it as a non-scratching abrasive on grease splatters, pots and pans and glassware.

Ever wonder how in the world to clean dusty artificial flowers? Try this awesome tip from Real Simple magazine: Put the flowers in a paper bag with some salt, close it up and shake like crazy. The salt will separate the dust and dirt!

79 cents for 26 ounces.

* Washing Soda. I know, I'd never heard of it, either. But SAL soda (sodium carbonate decahydrate) is a fantastic stain remover, degreaser and water softener.

$2.89 for 55 ounces.

* White Vinegar. This acidic liquid is a great degreaser and mildew buster. It will also get your tile and stainless steel shining.

Use it to remove lime scale from showerheads and clothes irons. Run it through your coffee maker to remove that stale coffee taste. And forget Jet-Dry ($4.39 for 8.45 ounces) -- a cup of vinegar in the rinse cycle will get your glassware sparkling.

$2.99 for one gallon.

