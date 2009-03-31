Probation to celebrate centennial

It's no joke.

Wednesday -- April 1 -- is the 100th birthday of the Erie County Probation Department, and court and government officials will "sing" Happy Birthday to its 144 employees during a courthouse ceremony.

Ellen Notarius, County Executive Chris Collins' director of community relations, said records confirm that the department started on April 1, 1909, with a single officer, Edwin J. Cooley, working at a desk in the waiting room of the County Morgue.

The department is now headquartered in the Erie County Family Court Building.

Notarius said the department has grown to 144 people who, in the words of Collins, work "to protect the community, help offenders rehabilitate and provide restitution to victims" and has become a pioneer in the use of electronic monitoring to supervise parolees.

Collins said the department "has a track record of innovation and is often a pilot county for statewide changes" in probation efforts.

Probation is the most-used criminal punishment in the U.S. today, said Scott Smith, president of the Civil Service Employees Association Probation Unit, and Gregory Noyes, president of the Erie County Probation Officers Association.

Wednesday's tribute will take place at noon in the second-floor Ceremonial Courtroom of Old Erie County Hall at 92 Franklin St.

State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Drury, who first became a fan of the county's probation operations while he was a prosecutor in the 1970s, will speak during the ceremony.

Drury will be joined by State Supreme Court Justice Sharon S. Townsend, administrative judge of the state's 8th Judicial District; Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Lynn Marinelli; Collins; and Probation Department officials.

