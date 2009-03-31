Paladino's youngest son dies of crash injuries

Patrick Paladino, the youngest son of Buffalo developer Carl Paladino, died Monday evening in Erie County Medical Center from injuries suffered in a car crash over the weekend.

The elder Paladino confirmed Monday night that Patrick, 29, died as a result of severe head injuries suffered in the one-car crash early Saturday on Grand Island.

An investigation continues into the crash, which occurred on South Parkway at the entrance to Beaver Island State Park.

"Our family is completely saddened by Patrick's death. We loved him so much, and he was just really starting his life," Carl Paladino said.

Patrick Paladino was driving a black sport utility vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. on South Parkway when he apparently failed to negotiate a turn in the road and lost control of the SUV, Erie County sheriff's officials said.

The vehicle went airborne, traveled across the traffic circle at Beaver Island and overturned several times, shearing off a tree in the process, authorities reported.

Patrick Paladino was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He was ejected by the impact and thrown about 100 feet.

He never regained consciousness after the crash, his father said.

A graduate of Bishop Timon High School, Patrick Paladino attended St. Bonaventure University before joining his father's business. The Buffalo resident was working as a project manager in Ellicott Development's hotel division at the time of his death.

"He was at the beginning of a great career and a future. We are heartbroken over what's happened," Carl Paladino said.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete late Monday.

Patrick was the youngest of three Paladino children, all of whom work for Ellicott Development. The company, the largest private landlord in downtown Buffalo., has a portfolio of more than 2 million square feet of office, retail and residential space across Western New York.

Its holdings include the historic Ellicott Square, the Bellasara and Bellasario apartments buildings. The company also is completing construction of Waterfront Place, a residential development near Buffalo's Erie Basin Marina that includes a luxury condominium tower and several townhouses.

Staff writer T.J. Pignataro contributed to this report.

e-mail: slinstedt@buffnews.com