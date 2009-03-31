LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Ohio Street lift bridge closed for repairs through May

The Ohio Street lift bridge has been closed and will remain so through the end of May.

The bridge was officially closed Monday to allow the Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets to begin replacing the south approach deck on the span.

A posted detour route will remain in place for the duration of the construction. Motorists may use Michigan Avenue to Ganson Street as an alternate route.

***

UB will take part in astronomy event

Visitors to the University at Buffalo department of physics will be seeing stars from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday as part of a worldwide event called "100 Hours of Astronomy."

Streaming Webcasts from the world's major telescopes will be shown on a 50-inch plasma TV monitor on the second-floor landing of Fronczak Hall. UB physicists will provide commentary on distant galaxies, giant star formation nebulae and supernova remnants.

The program is part of the year-long International Year of Astronomy sponsored by the International Astronomical Union and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

***

State teachers union holding convention here

New York State United Teachers, the state's largest union, will hold its annual convention in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and Adam's Mark Hotel from Wednesday through Saturday. About 2,500 delegates are expected to attend the first NYSUT gathering in Buffalo since 1993.

State Education Commissioner Richard Mills is scheduled to address the group Friday afternoon, as is Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., will speak to the teachers Saturday morning. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, State Labor Commissioner Patricia Smith and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown will appear Friday morning.

Teachers will visit Niagara Falls and explore downtown Buffalo's Chippewa Street entertainment district Friday evening.

***

Community meeting set on Wiley Sports Pavilion

Ellicott Common Council Member Brian C. Davis will host a community meeting on the redevelopment of the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion at 6 p.m. Thursday in the tower of the complex at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

Representatives from the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Board of Education and DiDonato Associates Engineering & Architecture of Buffalo will be present.

Beginning this summer, a $2 million HUD grant, along with a $200,000 grant last year from the Buffalo office of the Local Initiative Support Corp. and NFL Charities, is expected to be used to install a new drainage system and new turf on the baseball field and football/soccer field, refurbish the all-weather running track and make improvements to the locker rooms.