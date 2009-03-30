A perfect storm in Detroit

Today is the first day that The Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News are not delivering their newspapers to front porches in Michigan. And the front-page story that those former subscribers will be missing -- if they have not already shifted to Digital Free Press or edetroitnews -- is just about the biggest story in a run of big stories.

This is not a coincidence.

The whole newspaper industry is in trouble these days, and the few cities that have supported two major newspapers have seen the most destruction [Example. Example.] Detroit's tanking economy, weighed down by the woes of the auto industry, has put the newspapers there in such dire straits that they've launched an innovative [desperate] plan to offer home delivery of their product only on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, the only days that are really valued by advertisers. The rest of the week, papers are for sale in boxes and in stores, and the whole shootin' match is available, as it has long been, online.

That's the story -- and the story -- that is the newspapers. The story that is in/on the newspapers is that the Obama administration has determined that the restructuring plans that were offered by General Motors and Chrysler did not establish a credible path to viability. GM's CEO is out. Chrysler has 30 days to form a partnership with Italian automaker Fiat. The government will back warranties on cars sold by the two companies. A czar to coordinate help for autoworkers and auto-dependent communities has been named. Both firms may still go into some kind of "quick rinse" bankruptcy.

So, Monday, March 30, 2009. The day that a major American city had the most need for a newspaper or two to tell them what was going on is the day that they began to disappear. Oh, well. At least the newspapers can lead with stories about someone else's woes instead of making themselves the big news.

Just what will happen if Michigan State wins the NCAA basketball championship next Monday?

An AP roundup of the newspaper changes here, with more on developments at The Washington Post and at The New York Times-owned International Herald-Tribune.

--George Pyle