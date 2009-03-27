Mayor's use of city resources not abuse Comptroller issues ruling on allegation

Mayor Byron W. Brown did not engage in any "fraud, waste or abuse" when he used city resources to help organize a State of the City speech that raised money for his charity, Buffalo's comptroller has concluded.

Tapping city personnel and other resources to coordinate the annual event is a "legitimate" use even if the activity raised money for a not-for-profit fund created by Brown to benefit civic causes, Comptroller Andrew A. SanFilippo said Thursday.

He asked his chief auditor, Darryl McPherson, to review the controversy after Buffalo attorney Peter A. Reese lodged complaints with the comptroller, Common Council and Board of Ethics.

Reese said he thinks it was improper for Brown to use city workers, stationery, the official city seal and other resources for a $35-a-plate luncheon that raised money for a charity founded and controlled by Brown. Mayor Brown's Fund to Advance Buffalo was created in 2006 to help finance youth programs, scholarships and other civic causes.

"If the funds from this event were channeled into the mayor's political campaign account, we would certainly take exception to such a use," SanFilippo said. "But this is a nonprofit charity."

The comptroller said the situation is not unlike Buffalo and other local governments helping the United Way or other worthy not-for-profit groups organize events. Prohibiting such actions would cast a wide net that would negatively impact many charities, SanFilippo said.

The comptroller has sent McPherson's three-page review to the Board of Ethics, which has been looking into the matter.

"In my opinion, there was no fraud, waste or abuse in effect for the planning, development and execution of the State of the City address," McPherson concluded.

When Reese learned about the findings from The Buffalo News, he expressed disappointment.

"So are they saying that the mayor can basically start his own United Way, then do whatever he wants with the money?" Reese said. "We've set an extremely low standard for the City of Buffalo."

Reese also took issue with the suggestion that because the mayor's fund finances civic causes, it's not a "political" fund.

"He named it after himself. How can he have his name on it and say this fund is devoid of any political motivations?" Reese said.

At the very least, said Reese, Brown should publicly disclose how every penny of the fund has been spent over the years.

Peter K. Cutler, the mayor's communications director, said the administration would have no further comment.

"The comptroller's report speaks for itself," Cutler said.

