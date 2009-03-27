Leonard W.M. Zingler, a longtime Buffalo attorney, died Monday in ElderWood Village at Glenwood, Amherst, where he had been a resident for the past few years. He was 100.

Born in Surling, Wis., he earned a bachelor's degree from Lawrence University in 1928, a doctorate from the University of Illinois in 1931 and a law degree from Harvard University Law School in 1936.

Coming to Buffalo upon graduating from law school, he joined the firm of Moot, Sprague, Morey and Gulich. He entered the Army Air Forces in 1942 and retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

After he left the military, he returned to Moot, Sprague, then was associated with the Veterans Administration in Buffalo from 1947 to 1950. He opened his own private practice in Ellicott Square in 1951 and had offices in downtown Buffalo for many years.

Mr. Zingler was a 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Mason and an honorary member of the Supreme Council of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction of the United States. He was a member of Ancient Landmarks Lodge 441; as well as the Buffalo Consistory and Ismailia Shrine Temple. He was commander of the Ismailia Legion of Honor for two years and was most wise master of the Buffalo Chapter of the Rose Croix. He celebrated his 80th Masonic anniversary earlier this month.

An avid golfer, at various times he was a member of Buffalo Country Club, Orchard Park Country Club and Brookfield Country Club.

He traveled extensively and twice went around the world. He was a member of the Equality Club, Buffalo's oldest service luncheon club; the Orchard Park Rotary Club; and the Buffalo Social Club. He also served as president of the Orchard Park Community Association.

He was the widower of Betty Henning Zingler.

Survivors include a special friend, Doris Paxson.

A memorial service with military honors will be in Surling, Wis., in the spring.

