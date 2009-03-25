Bizarre Tax Deductions

Bankrate.com has compiled its annual list Nine Wackiest Tax Deductions filers have&claimed seeking a break from the IRS.

This year, they've come up with some real doozies, reprinted below:

1. Small business owner seeks deduction for toilet paper bought from his home.

2. Wife donates cheating husband’s belongings to Goodwill, seeks $51,000 charitable deduction.

3. Business owner files a $2,000 check to a gynecologist as “repairs and maintenance."

4. Cleveland woman attempts to not only deduct Jacuzzi for medical reasons, but also attempts to deduct mood lighting, underwater speakers and an in-tub stereo system.

5. Texas woman digs up the older trees in her backyard and donates them to charity. The IRS allowed this deduction.

6. A Texas couple who’s unmarried but living together decides to file as a married couple, resulting in a messy situation.

7. An 85-year-old woman gets a deduction for ballroom dance lessons one year, only to attempt to deduct more dance lessons, a ball gown, and cruises with her 20 year-old dancing instructor the next.

8. Pet lover attempts to write off dog food as an expense for his “home security system."

9. Woman claims subletter renting a room in her house as a new “nephew” despite him being over 20 and not related to her.

What do you think? Crazy or creative?

---Samantha Maziarz Christmann