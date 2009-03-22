The beat goes on for Sabres Same tale resurfaces as Drury haunts club

A lot of people call it beating a dead horse. Many say it's in the past, just let it die.

But facts are facts. The Buffalo Sabres have not been the same since July 1, 2007. When Chris Drury and Daniel Briere left town, so did much of the Sabres' talent and spirit. The co-captains led their teammates. They scored the big goals. They won.

They continue to win. Now it's at the Sabres' expense.

The latest chapter in the Buffalo debacle that is the Drury-Briere story was written this weekend. Briere scored twice Friday to vault Philadelphia past the Sabres, 6-4. Anyone who figured Drury wouldn't contribute something similar Saturday when the Sabres played the New York Rangers obviously hasn't been paying attention.

Of course Drury scored. And, of course, his team beat the Sabres. New York earned a 5-3 victory in Madison Square Garden, putting the Sabres closer to the end of a season with no playoffs.

The Sabres were pushed into the coffin by their former leaders. It seems all that's left is for the NHL's standings mathematicians to nail it shut. The 10th-place Sabres remain five points out of an Eastern Conference playoff spot, but another game to make up ground is gone.

There aren't many left.

The Sabres have 10 games to go and two teams to pass. It's not impossible. It's also not probable, especially with the way the Sabres are playing. They have just one victory in the last seven games, sliding to 1-5-1.

"Basically, we need to win every game to stay in the playoff picture," Sabres defenseman Jaroslav Spacek said.

The Sabres played with pizzazz Saturday. They took 40 shots and matched the Rangers physically.

They just weren't as good as New York. The Sabres made more mistakes. The Rangers got more saves. And when it came to big names making a big difference, the Rangers dominated.

Markus Naslund opened the scoring and Drury gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead. Sean Avery was the most noticeable player on the ice, as the 18,200 in the Garden repeatedly chanted his name. He disrupted play and created goals.

The Sabres' goals came from Daniel Paille and Clarke MacArthur, their third- and fourth-liners, and defenseman Toni Lydman. Tim Connolly, Derek Roy, Thomas Vanek, Jason Pominville and Drew Stafford all posted minus numbers.

"Those [third and fourth] lines supplied a lot of offensive pressure, and their work ethic was great," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "I thought the Connolly line was too fancy, didn't get it deep and didn't get enough opportunities. They weren't a plus for us."

It's been the Sabres' problem for two seasons. Since Drury and Briere left, the Sabres' best players have not been the best players on the ice.

"Our big guys have got to step up and play better," Roy said before being asked about Briere and Drury. "They're good players. They got a couple bounces that went their way. Those goal scorers find ways to score goals. We've got to find ways to score goals as the goal scorers on this team."

The Sabres showed they won't give up without a fight. They scored twice in the third period and made it 4-3 with 1:21 left before the Rangers scored an empty-netter.

But the Sabres can't fight again until Wednesday when Florida comes to HSBC Arena. By then, the five-point deficit in the standings could be a lot bigger.

But it won't loom as large as July 1, 2007.

