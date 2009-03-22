Letters / Our readers speak out

Please, Mr. Wilson, pursue Cutler

If the Buffalo Bills ever want to get back to the Super Bowl, they have to acquire a franchise quarterback. A quarterback of Jay Cutler's caliber comes along every 10 years or so. The acquisition of Jim Kelly took the Bills on a long, successful run in the NFL even if we didn't win the big one. A quality quarterback is the major part of the puzzle. It could happen again with a talented quarterback like Cutler. Trent Edwards will never take the Bills to the promised land, but could make for a good trade. Mr. Wilson, please go after Cutler.

Mike Grimmer

Buffalo

One man's wish list for making Bills better

This will be a fascinating offseason. Obviously the Bills have holes to fill. And, it appears that the head office is hard at it. They've signed one backup so-so quarterback, one improvement (?) at center, an experienced cornerback with talent, and now a huge improvement at receiver. Say what you will about Terrell Owens and his locker-room antics, but the guy can play. Between Evans and Owens, the Bills should be able to drive the opponents' defensive coordinators nuts.

Next up, in my preferred order of signing: A very large, nasty offensive guard who will actually play every down; a fast-as-a-sore-tailed cat guy to play defensive end, and a tight end who can regularly burn the linebackers chasing him.

My list of player "needs" (still to come) in free agency or the draft include: One very large, center-caving, nasty defensive tackle (Marcus Stroud's eventual replacement) and one very quick, 250-pound-plus linebacker to start this year. Other than that, we could use "depth players" to fill in as needed and eventually appear in our starting lineup.

Phil Wiggle

Amherst

A vote for Bemiller as Bills' best center

This is in regards to Larry Felser's choice at center for the Bills 50th All-Time team. As I wrote 20 years ago for Larry's 30th All-Time team, I believe my father, Al Bemiller, No. 50 ('61-'69), deserves the nod over Kent Hull, who was also a great player. Here are some key statistics relative to my father.

At one time he held the record for most consecutive games played (126).

He missed only one practice in his nine-year career (because of a flat tire).

Versatile -- he played center, guard and tackle on occasions when injuries befell the team.

Centers of my dad's era played all four downs; not only snapping the ball to the quarterback, his duties included snapping the ball to the punter, to the holder for field goals and extra points (today there are specialists who snap the ball to punters and kickers).

He has two championship rings (1964-65).

Not taking anything away from Hull, I feel my father's statistics speak for themselves.

Todd Bemiller

Buffalo

Spend the money on a big-name coach

Congratulations, Mr. Wilson, on finally being selected to the Hall of Fame.

Please, Mr. Wilson, if our team continues at the rate we've been would you get us a proven no-nonsense coach and give him control? Money should not matter. I think you probably saved up enough by now. We have not had a top name proven winning coach since Chuck Knox.

Remember, better late than never.

Anthony Guzzo

West Seneca

Time to add Cookie and Lou

Mr. Wilson, it's time for some long overdue excitement at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Hall of Fame has recognized you for your contributions to the betterment of pro football over these last 50 years. Congratulations.

Now it's time to reward two past members of the Buffalo Bills who helped make football what it is in Bills Country. I'm talking about Lou Saban (the only coach in Bills history who took us to back-to-back championships in 1964-65) and the best fullback to ever play football, Cookie Gilchrist. He was the first player in the AFL-Bills history to create so much excitement that fans started showing up, to the point that we had to add 11,000-plus seats to War Memorial Stadium.

It's time to hang their names up on the Wall of Fame. This could all take place on the day you recognize the best team in the last 50 years. Looking forward to this very special day in Bills history.

John Parker Jr.

Town of Tonawanda

Sabres ownership needs to spend more

Mr. Golisano, if you are not committed to winning, then please sell the Sabres to someone who is. You cannot run a professional sports team like your Paychex business. Sometimes you have to lose money in the short term to make money in the long term.

Because Mr. Golisano has a tight leash around Darcy Regier, the Sabres are going to miss the playoffs again.

Jeannie Caligiuri

Niagara Falls

Oden deserves chance to shine

As a long-time resident of Buffalo, a community activist and a former member of the Buffalo Common Council representing a predominantly African-American district, I am deeply concerned and highly perturbed about your Feb. 23 column by Allen Wilson.

The column appeared to deliberately denigrate and undermine the budding career of a former Buffalo resident, Greg Oden, now a Portland Trail Blazer. Many in Buffalo have worked fiercely to assist Buffalo's youths to succeed in sports and pursue a variety of careers. Oden comes from a reputable Buffalo family of hard-working and diligent citizens. I believe it is degrading for Wilson to denigrate Oden's professional basketball career simply because of injuries that, incidentally, could happen to anyone.

It is true that injuries have hampered his performance. However, I believe he deserves every opportunity to develop and prove his worthiness as the first overall draft pick.

You should be aware of the pride and confidence that many Buffalo fans have for Oden. Perhaps your paper might consider promoting the positives of Buffalo's youths instead of publishing denigrating columns about them.

David Collins

Buffalo

