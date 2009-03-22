Brought together by their fear High-profile cases resonate for women who escaped abusers

They know what it's like to be bruised and beaten. They know what it's like to be choked, shoved around, threatened. They know terror and helplessness.

Some area women -- survivors of domestic violence -- know a lot about what Aasiya Hassan and the pop singer Rihanna went through recently.

"It's a trip to hell and back," Mary Ellen Gabor of Amherst said of the abusive marital relationship she endured for 12 years. "And then some."

These local women see their own lives reflected in the high-profile cases of Hassan and Rihanna, both of which grabbed headlines last month and turned a national spotlight on domestic violence against women. But what they also know, from the inside out, is the answer to a lingering question that has confounded many observers of the two cases:

Why do many women who are in abusive relationships stay in them?

Hassan allegedly suffered a history of abuse at the hands of her husband, TV executive Muzzammil S. Hassan, prompting more than 12 calls to police over the last 2 1/2 years, authorities said.

Celebrity Rihanna reportedly is now reunited with her boyfriend, pop star Chris Brown, despite a Feb. 8 incident in which she was brutally beaten.

In Erie County, women make 10,000 phone calls each year to police agencies to report abuse. They make another 4,000 calls to a hotline for domestic violence. And yet only a fraction of these women follow through by escaping.

The reason, survivors and experts said, comes down to fear.

"There are a lot of factors -- but fear brings them together," said Mariana Cole, a Buffalo woman who left her abusive ex-spouse one year ago.

An expert at a women's shelter in Buffalo said that is the underlying reason why well-publicized cases like Aasiya Hassan's death resonate so powerfully among women who endure abuse.

"Most victims," said Laura Grube at Haven House, "are trapped by the fear of exactly what happened to her."

>Striking similarities

Gabor, Cole and a third Buffalo woman who asked not to be named because she still fears angering her ex-husband, said that Aasiya Hassan's case sent chilling waves of recognition through them.

The 37-year-old Orchard Park mother was stabbed and decapitated Feb. 12. Muzzammil Hassan has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

The women saw striking similarities to the situations they once lived in.

Gabor, a trained nurse who works at a referral service for health and human services agencies, said that her ex was, like Muzzammil Hassan, a man from a traditional background who controlled every aspect of her life -- from how she maintained their Clarence home to whom she socialized with. She later learned there was a pattern of abuse in his family that stretched back generations.

That background, coupled with her own upbringing, made it hard for Gabor to contemplate leaving -- even when the abuse she endured grew brutal, such as the time her abuser slammed her head repeatedly into the kitchen counter, filling her eyes with blood.

"I came from a Catholic family. Divorce is something you don't do," she said. "And you don't want to give up on that American Dream: the husband, the home, the child."

For the Buffalo journalist who asked to remain nameless, the parallels were also eerie.

Like Aasiya Hassan, she was married to a cable TV executive -- a man who made a great show in public of having the perfect wife, home and family to go with his career.

"I'd have bruises on my back, where they couldn't be seen," said the journalist, who was married for 18 years. "He was pretty smart about that."

>Shared tactics

Nationally, 1.3 million women are victimized each year by violence at the hands of their partners, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Rita Smith, executive director of the Colorado-based coalition, said it's not surprising that many of those victims see their own histories reflected in Aasiya Hassan and Rihanna.

The tactics of abusers in all walks of life, all over the country, are actually very much alike, said Smith.

"It's very similar, no matter who you are," she said. "The tactics that Chris Brown uses are very similar to the tactics of abusers all over the country. He may be Chris Brown, but as a batterer -- he's pretty common."

The local survivors recounted similar experiences in describing how the abuse began. All said it started in the earliest days of their marriages and escalated steadily over time.

Cole, who works at Hispanics United, said her first clue should have been the jealousy and stalker-type behavior her ex-husband displayed while they were dating. He once drove three hours to arrive on her doorstep, after she told him not to.

For Gabor, her ex-spouse managed to keep up a devoted demeanor during their courtship; but, on their wedding day, he turned ugly. At the reception, he wouldn't let her circulate with guests, instead demanding she not leave his side; he then called her a vulgar name and told her to "Shut the ---- up."

"I remember saying to myself: 'My God, what have I done?' " she recalled.

In all three cases, the women said their ex-spouses would alternate cruelty with kindness. They would never know what to expect: a caress or a crushing blow. And the least thing could set it off -- a dinner that wasn't ready fast enough, a sad mood, even nothing at all.

Or pregnancy. All three women reported that their spouses grew more abusive, not less, when they became pregnant. Gabor's abuser once found her lying down, when she was 7 months' pregnant, and piled three full bureau drawers on her stomach, to teach her a lesson. The weight was so crushing, she said, she could barely breathe.

>Watching kids suffer

Abuse didn't stop once children arrived, and the women said that watching their children suffer at the hands of their abusers was what ultimately gave them the courage to leave.

For Gabor, it was when the oldest of her three children, a boy who at age 7 had dialed 911 to report that his father was choking Gabor, asked her to leave her then-husband -- "if not for you, Mommy, for us."

For Cole, it was having two small babies and watching them grow up in the shadow of a man who once "wiped the floor" with her because she was sad after moving to a new city.

And for the Buffalo journalist, who raised three children during her marriage, the turning point came one Christmas morning when her then-spouse flew into a rage and began throwing food against the wall, cutting up pictures in the photo albums and threatening to kill them by burning the house down.

"That was the first time I had ever called the police about him," she said.

Even though that moment set off its own trail of heartache, the woman said she did grasp in that one moment of bravery something valuable: freedom.

"There are no good decisions," she said of escaping domestic violence. "There's no good option that's going to work out perfectly, and -- Shangri-La."

Now, she said, she knows what to tell other women who are in abusive situations -- and it starts with being nonjudgmental.

"You have to be very careful, because you can put someone in grave danger," she said. "So you don't say, 'Just leave.' Give them the resources they need."

Breaking free

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship:

*In an emergency: Call 911 for help.

*Call local experts: A 24-hour hotline operated by Haven House, a project of Child and Family Services in Buffalo, offers victims a place to go for help around the clock. The hotline number is (716) 884-6000.

*Call national experts: A national hotline for domestic violence, run by the Texas Council on Family Violence, can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

*Watch Internet use: Some domestic violence aid organizations warn victims to be careful of which sites they visit on home computers, as abusers sometimes monitor those histories. It is better to use a computer at the public library, work or a friend's house. One site to check out is the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, at www.ncadv.org -- click on the "Protect Yourself" tab on the left side.

-- Charity Vogel