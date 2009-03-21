Overall, a good year; that's Caruana's view

Despite the depressed economy, 2008 was a good year overall for the Town of Tonawanda, Supervisor Anthony F. Caruana told those gathered Friday for his assessment of the State of the Town.

Caruana said he remained optimistic about 2009, as well.

"I believe we have planned well for the 2009 year, and I believe, despite the current economic conditions, we will do well in 2009. I do believe, however, that 2010 will present even more challenges, but we will also handle them through prudent measures as this year goes on," Caruana said.

The supervisor said he was buoyed by $4.1 million increase in the town's annual surplus, bringing the total unreserved fund balance to $14.9 million at the end of 2008.

"This is consistent with financial guidelines issued by [the state] comptroller's office and represents a significant improvement for maintaining the town's financial stability and our A-1 credit rating," said Caruana.

He said the 2.9 percent residential property tax increase for 2009 is the lowest increase in six years.

"I hope to keep this trend going for many years to come," Caruana said.

The supervisor said a major concern is expected decreases in revenues, including the sales tax, mortgage tax and interest income.

"Therefore, it is important that we continue to monitor our expenditures in 2009 to make sure that they do not exceed our projected revenues in order to maintain our financial stability," Caruana said.

