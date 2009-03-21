BUSINESS BRIEFLY

Buffalo stock index climbs, led by Astronics, Cameron

NEW YORK (Bloomberg) -- Buffalo stocks rose for the second consecutive week, led by Astronics Corp. and Cameron International Corp.

The Bloomberg Buffalo Index rose 1.64, or 1.3 percent, to 126.92. Thirty-three stocks climbed, 14 fell and two were unchanged this week. The index, which plummeted 40 percent last year, is down 19 percent in 2009.

Astronics, a maker of aviation electronics, climbed $2.13, or 29 percent, to $9.60, the biggest weekly climb since August. The shares have increased 41 percent since March 9.

Cameron, the second-largest U.S. maker of oilfield equipment, climbed $2.05, or 10 percent, to $22.59. Calyon Securities analyst Mark Urness and Capital One Southcoast analyst Joseph Gibney both reiterated target prices this week.

The Bullfinch Fund's Unrestricted Series fund rose 16 cents to $9.50. Its Greater Western New York Series fund rose 6 cents to $8.50.

General Mills, the maker of Cheerios and Hamburger Helper, led decliners by falling $5.38, or 10 percent, to $47.22. It was the biggest weekly drop since October. The company reported third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates on higher costs for ingredients and a stronger dollar hurt overseas revenue.

Citi CFO changes jobs

NEW YORK (AP) -- Citigroup's chief financial officer, Gary Crittenden, is leaving his post and becoming chairman of Citi Holdings, the unit created to sell off the bank's riskier assets.

A person familiar with the decision said Crittenden decided to change jobs due to an illness in his family. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The chairman role created for Crittenden will be a part-time responsibility overseeing the long-term strategy of Citi Holdings, the person said.

Citi Holdings has an interim chief executive, Mike Corbat, who is in charge of day-to-day responsibilities.

Edward "Ned" Kelly, former head of global banking for Citi Private Bank, will succeed Crittenden as the bank's CFO.

The management shift is the latest in a personnel reshuffling at the bank, which is struggling to return to profitability.

Citigroup, whose stock price dropped below $1 earlier this month, has received significant financial support from the goverment. Last month the bank agreed that the government could acquire up to a 36 percent stake in the company as it contends with mounting losses tied to risky investments in the housing market.

Having your thermostat in the right spot can make a world of difference in your heating and cooling costs. Be sure it is located on an inside wall away from drafty doors and windows.