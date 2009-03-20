Union rejects early start of school year

The Buffalo Teachers Federation on Thursday rejected a request from school officials to start classes before Labor Day.

Philip Rumore, union president, said the council of delegates for the teachers union voted, 77-59, against starting the 2009-2010 school year the last week of August. Seven delegates abstained from voting.

"The teachers felt there was no reason for an early start, because there would be the same number of days of instruction regardless whether they started after Labor Day or on Aug. 31," Rumore said after the vote Thursday.

Last month, the School Board voted unanimously to ask the union to reconsider its decision to turn down an early start to the school year. That request was echoed by the Buffalo Local Action Committee, a community group that takes an active interest in education.

School officials wanted teachers to report to work on Aug. 31 and for classes to begin on Sept. 1. However, Rumore said, either way, the school calendar will contain 182 days of instruction with two 10-day breaks.

"Many school districts in Erie County, including Erie 1 [Board of Cooperative Educational Services] and Maryvale are starting after Labor Day also," said Rumore.

"There's also anger on the part of teachers at the way the district and the superintendent have treated them," Rumore said.

