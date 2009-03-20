O, the gladness of March Madness It's NCAA tourney time, when college basketball seizes the minds of the masses

If you can't get today off from work, and you're not lucky enough to labor in an office with a TV set in your sightline, the Internet is your NCAA Basketball Tournament salvation.

But whether you're sneaking a peek at the scores on your office computer or trying to watch the live action through streaming online video, the key is not getting caught by your boss.

"I like to schedule a lot of 'appointments,' in quotations. Work from home. The home office," said Greg Willis, a University at Buffalo graduate and sales manager for a software company in Austin, Texas.

It's college basketball tournament time -- March Madness! The Big Dance! -- and of workplace slacking fueled by wall-to-wall TV coverage.

It all began Thursday, and unfortunately, CBS Sports and the NCAA cruelly schedule games during work hours, especially on the first wonderfully hectic days of the tournament.

"This is my favorite [time] of the year. It's the American story -- you root for the underdog," said Sean Moskal, an HSBC Bank employee who took his lunch break at the Pearl Street Grill & Brewery on Thursday and who checks scores online at work when he can.

Web coverage of the tournament has exploded in recent years, with real-time scores, a cornucopia of online brackets and free, live video of every game from CBS Sports. Now fans can get the games on their cell phones, too.

When asked whether he watches the games online at work, Tim Kisker said, "I'm not sure I can answer that one." Kisker, who works for INSTALLS inc, a service management company downtown, did admit to checking the scores on the Web.

CBS, which predicts that its online ad revenue will jump this year to about $30 million, owns the rights to broadcast the NCAA men's tournament and began streaming games online for free in 2006.

That year, 1.3 million people registered to watch tournament games online, a number that rose to 4.8 million last year, according to CBS Sports.

The network brought in $23 million in online ad revenue, a figure expected to rise by 30 percent this year, though it still is dwarfed by CBS Sports' TV ad revenue for the tourney.

"The technology's catching up. We all have high-speed Internet connections, which allow us to consume video in new ways," said Mike Brennan, vice president of Noobis, a local high-tech business that builds social media applications.

The tournament starts on a Thursday, with the first games typically beginning just after noon, followed by a Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule for the first weekend.

A lot of people take long lunch hours, start their Friday happy hours early, plan ahead to work half-days those days -- or call in sick.

But not everyone can get off work or sneak away to watch the games at a sports bar, so fans are turning to the Web.

Last year during the tournament, 92 percent of people who watched games at NCAASports.com did so at work, according to Nielsen Online data reported by USA Today.

"You have the ability to bring the game right to your computer, and you only need to toggle back and forth from your TPS report when the manager is coming," Willis said, alluding to the movie "Office Space."

CBS Sports streams every game live, and has started sending this video -- for a fee -- to the iPhone and iPod Touch.

In addition, ESPN, CNN Sports Illustrated and other Web sites carry scores updated in real time and offer online bracket contests.

With the intense national interest -- even President Obama filled out a bracket for ESPN.com -- employers worry about distracted workers.

An outplacement firm each year puts out a dollar estimate for the amount of productivity lost by American companies during the tournament. The estimate may be off-base, but companies take this issue seriously.

"M&T's computers and Internet bandwidth are for business purposes and, as exciting as the tournament can be, the bank does not want employees spending their afternoons watching basketball games," M&T Bank spokesman Chet Bridger said in an e-mail.

Some area companies block employee access to streaming online video, while others don't take that step but they trust their employees to get their assigned work done.

"If people want to peek in to see the score, they're allowed to do that," said Dwight Gram, a Rich Products spokesman.

For the employees or college students who want to keep tabs on the action, there are strategies for avoiding trouble.

CBS Sports has its "boss button," which brings up a fairly realistic-looking spreadsheet when you click on the tab. The network reports that the button was used 2.5 million times last year, though many of those likely were cases of testing it out.

"That's pretty funny. I don't think those are fooling anybody," Brennan said. "I think that's a novelty."

Last March, a UB graduate student said, he and two other classmates set up three laptops side by side in a lecture hall, each showing a different tournament contest.

Six students sat a couple of rows up and watched the games, enjoying their ingenuity until the professor called them out on it.

Small-business owner Shawn Wiscomb was eating chili spiked with jalapeno pepper juice, debating the first-round matchups with the grad student and wondering whether he'd go in at all today.

"I'll see how I feel," he said. "I may have to go in for a couple of hours."

