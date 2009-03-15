The tortured, messy life of author John Cheever

It will surely be among the more moving literary moments of 2009. On page 73 of the March 9 issue of the New Yorker, under the title "Basically Decent," was a review of Blake Bailey's "big biography of John Cheever." Its byline was a short, matter-of-fact punch to the readerly midsection -- John Updike.

What must have been, then, some of the last prose John Updike ever wrote was a review of Blake Bailey's brilliantly detailed baggy monster of biography of his tortured and extraordinary friend, mentor and rival. One can't help feeling what a melancholy final errand that must have been for Updike, who had been Cheever's eulogist at his funeral 26 years before, now that his own life was being eroded inexorably by lung cancer.

And yet to read the review -- a typically lucid, near-definitive essay on Bailey's "triumph of thorough research and unblinkered appraisal" -- there is a notable and rather immense gap between Blake's portrait of the two men's relationship and Updike's cool characterization of himself as a "a reader often enraptured by Cheever's prose and acquaintance who generally enjoyed his lively company."

Does "acquaintance" describe the relationship we meet on this huge and important book's opening page, when Cheever "his marriage on the rocks, most of his books out of print . . . tried drinking himself to death" while teaching at Boston University? Updike came by one night to take Cheever to Symphony Hall and discovered a naked presumably drunk Cheever on his landing wth the apartment door shut behind him. "Fortunately, there was no automatic locking mechanism and Updike assumed the role of a dutiful, if slightly exasperated son."

Does that describe the relationship we read 500 pages later of the two writers who could each understand a "conspicuous ego clash" between them while a melancholy Cheever would nevertheless complain "Updike never calls me?"

Bailey -- a great biographer, utterly dogged and indefatigable about telling details -- plays ideal referee. "Updike did, in fact, call him -- but at measured intervals." (Cheever wrote to Frederick Exley, another booze-drenched and often wretched writer in a vast American army of them at midcentury and after, that Updike's work "seems saturated by covetousness, exhibitionism and a stony heart.")

John Updike? Cheever's funeral eulogist and virtually on his own deathbed, reviewer of his biography?

Bailey may well be the finest biographer we're likely to have of America's alcoholic, miserable masters of literary suburbia. His exceptional biography of Richard Yates -- whose "Revolutionary Road" was finally made into a film after many decades of worship only within the cloisters of literature -- led to this biography of a writer whose public success reached much greater heights but whose apparently settled life was just as chaotic, if not more so.

Anyone who has lived long enough has encountered several public John Cheevers in succession: the unquestioned older master of the New Yorker Story whose 1978 "Collected Stories" quite rightly became the best-selling story collection in American literature; the admired novelist and family man whose "Falconer" finally revealed, in fiction, a life spent wrestling with his own homosexuality; the harrowingly unhappy writer ("I am nothing and everything is nothing and I want to play out the role to the end" is an epigraph to the biography, from Cheever's journals); and, finally, the revered figure at the end of his life whose posthumous reputation would be mocked, memorably, by one of the most nauseatingly insensitive episodes of "Seinfeld" ever. (To Larry David, who wrote that episode, Cheever equated to "gay writer" despite a life and career in constant self-contradiction.)

And so now we have this remarkable 2009 publishing blitzkrieg of Cheever -- Bailey's tremendous biography and the Library of America's complete Cheever in two volumes, novels in one, stories and sparse random nonfiction in the other.

Bailey's biography does what a literary biographer has to do -- understands, in magisterial detail, the relationship between Cheever's art and his wretchedly chaotic life. He knows when it was that Cheever's disgusted wife Mary said, upon his return home after a long time away, how nice it was for a while to have lived without a wet toilet seat; and he knows when the remark finally surfaced in Cheever's fiction.

Horror is abundant. So is antic comedy. And, courtesy of Cheever's long and high reputation, so are appearances by his time's greatest literary peers (Bellow, Updike, Vidal, Yevtushenko etc.) and associations from elsewhere (including actress Hope Lange, with whom he had a long-term affair and who immortally described him as the horniest man she ever knew).

He died in 1982, said Bailey "almost at the pinnacle of his fame." It was three weeks after his 70th birthday.

And now, 27 years later, with his reputation eclipsed for a while, come the biography and two-volume Library of America edition that are absolutely his due as one of the great American writers of his era.

Jeff Simon is The News' arts and books editor.

-----

>Cheever: A Life

By Blake Bailey

Knopf

770 pages, $35

-----

>Collected Stories and Other Writings

By John Cheever

Library of America

1043 pages, $35

-----

>Complete Novels

By John Cheever

Library of America

934 pages, $35